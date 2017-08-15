The Most Iconic Costume In “Game Of Thrones” Is Just An Ikea Rug

Ikea bills SKOLD, a $79 sheepskin rug, as “soil-repellent and hard-wearing.” But how well does it hold up north of the wall?

Game of Thrones costume designer Michele Clapton knows–because in a recent interview, she revealed that the wooly capes worn by the Night’s Watch are really just Ikea rugs that have been shaved down and reinforced with leather.

That’s right. The only thing standing between an undead army of eternal winter and a prosperous, well-furnished society appears to be a $79 rug only sold by Ikea Australia. (However, a white version is available in the U.S. in case your, ahem, cosplaying living room floor needs one.)

After Clapton’s revelation was noted online, Ikea decided to fully embrace the sheer absurdity of the situation and make its own user-friendly instructions for the cloak. Drawn up by the company’s advertising agency SMFB, the iconic pictogram instructions detail how to transform a SKOLD into your very own fur cloak in three easy steps.

As for Kit Harington’s effortlessly flowing locks? You may want to peruse whatever Muji’s got in stock.MW