Google Is Using Machine Learning To Study The Eclipse

The company’s Making and Science Lab, a department dedicated to supporting science and engineering education, has recruited 1,300 volunteers to capture the phenomenon, each armed with a high-resolution camera and a telephoto lens. The group–mostly astronomy buffs and amateur photographers–are stationed along the path stretching from Salem, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina, where they’ll be able to see the total eclipse as well as the corona, or the sun’s tenuous atmosphere. This fleet of photographers will send their images to Google, which will use an algorithm it created to stitch the images together into what it calls an “Eclipse Megamovie” showing a time-expanded video of the total solar eclipse as it crosses North America.

The idea is to gather a rich data set around the first total solar eclipse to cross a large portion of the United States in almost 100 years. Technology has changed exponentially in the last century; this rare cosmic event is the first time many will experience a total eclipse, and it’s also an opportunity to experience it with new technology. And in Google’s case, that means using their machine learning to study this eclipse and develop new ways to study cosmic events in the future.

Google’s impending Eclipse Megamovie has its roots in the science community. The initiative is in collaboration with a group of scientists led by University of California, Berkeley’s Space Sciences Laboratory, who came up with the idea of crowdsourcing an image archive of next week’s total solar eclipse back in 2011.

One of the most significant things about this eclipse compared to other total eclipses–the last one seen from the U.S. was in 1979, according to NASA--is that it will cross over land for an incredibly long time. The last time it crossed land for a comparable amount of time was 1860, when astronomers had to mail each other hand-drawn sketches of the images from their telescopes in order to study the corona. This eclipse, by contrast, is visiting in the age of the iPhone and selfies. The Berkeley scientists knew there would be no shortage of images to study if people were willing to send theirs in. They decided to crowdsource those images and stitch them together into an Megamovie to further study the sun’s corona.

“The huge advantage of the archive will be in its high degree of oversampling,” UC Berkeley professors Alexei V. Filippenko and Hugh Hudson told Co.Design over email. “From a good single site, such as Salem, Oregon, we might have 10 asynchronous samples from a hundred cameras with 10 megapixels each, thus providing some three terabytes of data. We would thus like to think that nothing the corona does (and it varies ceaselessly!) can escape scrutiny from such a fine-toothed comb.”

In 2014, the group approached Google to see how else to take advantage of new technology to study the 2017 total eclipse. In turn, Google consulted with the design studio Ideum, who built an app that anyone can use to take photos of the eclipse (though they’re most interested in photographs taken within the line of “totality”) and upload them for use in the project. These images will be used by UC Berkeley scientists for their study, and released in an open data set by Google later this year. For the Megamovie itself, Google decided to recruit a team of “citizen scientists” with DSLR cameras and telephoto lenses to capture high-resolution photos that will be used in the movie.