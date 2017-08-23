The Airbnb Tool That’s Changing UI Design

There’s a hot new design software being used today by major tech companies like Airbnb and Google to build new apps. But the tool, called Lottie, wasn’t born from your typical designer. Instead, it has its origins in a Madison Avenue creative.

Salih Abdul-Karim spent a decade in New York City, creating commercials for clients like Nike and Sony, and networks like Comedy Central and HBO. Like many animators, he spent his days inside Adobe After Effects, building these visual spectacles a frame at a time.

It wasn’t until he moved to the West Coast and took a job producing videos for Square that he realized the greater potential of his own talents. He was doing a typical compositing job: Square would shoot a commercial featuring some small business owner tapping away at the Square app on an iPad, but because tablets look horrible when shot on video, it was Abdul-Karim’s responsibility to edit out the iPad screen and replace it with his own reconstruction of the Square interface–built from scratch inside After Effects. He would recreate the words, the buttons, and the animations, and then superimpose them over the real commercial footage, all to make the Square app look as good as possible on TV. And he did this again, and again, and again.

“I did so much fake UI that I ended up thinking, let me try reaching out to the product team to see if I can help prototype some of this stuff before we even make it,” says Abdul-Karim, who wanted to help build products rather than just advertise them. “I did a couple projects at Square. That’s what got me interested not just in using motion or animation to sell you something, and entertain you, but use motion and animation once you’re in the product, too.”

In 2015, Abdul-Karim headed to Airbnb, where he ditched his old video team position to work on the UX team. To build new interfaces, he still worked in his beloved After Effects to prototype animations and transitions–which, while not unheard of, isn’t exactly standard practice in the industry, either. But often, those animations wouldn’t make their way into Airbnb’s own apps because, as is common in app development, it can take an engineer working for weeks to translate those pretty images into working code. Why did Hollywood’s favorite tool work so well for the big screen, and so bad for tiny ones?

Frustrated by the same design-to-development bottleneck experienced across the industry, Abdul-Karim began to think. If he could use After Effects to build an app interface simulation or prototype, why couldn’t he just use After Effects to just make the real app itself?

Now he can, thanks to Lottie–Airbnb’s own UX prototyping tool, developed by Abdul-Karim and a pair of engineers at the company.