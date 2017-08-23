Design Students, Play These Games To Brush Up On Your Skills

Proper kerning. Color matching. The convoluted logic of the Bezier curve. These are the skills of any good designer. And if you happen to be heading back to design school after a summer off, you can brush the dust off with Method of Action , a series of fun (really!), educational (really!) mini-games for aspiring designers.

Spotted by Core77, our favorite tutorial is The Bezier Game, which challenges you to learn how to master Adobe’s Photoshop and Illustrator’s infamous pen tool. While incredibly powerful, the pen tool can be frustrating to learn, because you don’t just draw with it. Instead, you have to plot Bezier curves, forecasting parabolic anchor points with your mind to land the perfect curve of a vector heart or piece of typography. The pen tool is as much art as it is science, requiring you to think ahead, abstracting a shape indirectly before it exists.

In truth, all of the games are pretty fantastic (and impeccably designed). So put down Candy Birds Dungeon Kingdoms Turbo Village Gem Collector already–or whatever app is stealing your free time–and spend a few minutes on some clicky draggy self-improvement instead. Because the pen tool knows all of your weaknesses. And it’s laughing at you.MW