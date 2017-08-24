If You Liked Snapchat’s Hot Dog Filter, You’ll Love This Sofa

Studio Job , the 17-year-old Antwerp- and Amsterdam-based practice of Job Smeets and Nynke Tynagel, is no stranger to cheeky ( and, in some cases, provocative ) design. But for the Italian furniture brand Seletti , Smeets and Tynagel went pure pop. The duo’s collection, titled UN_LIMITED EDITIONS, will launch at the design fair Maison & Objet in September and feature a series called “Fast Food Furniture.” One of the more irreverent pieces on offer? The Hot Dog sofa.

I want to interpret the product as a tribute to one of this summer’s best memes: Snapchat’s dancing hot dog. But furniture takes months and even years to develop, so of course this was in the works well before Snapchat released its hot dog filter in July. (Studio Job first announced the concept during Milan Design Week in April.)

Still, considering that emoji are now immortalized in architecture, it’s hard to deny the influence of internet culture on the design world. As my colleague Mark Wilson asked when he first saw Studio Job’s sofa: “Are we just gonna live inside Snapchat filters now?” I say bring on the filterized furniture.DB