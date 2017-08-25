This Experimental Rover Is Unlike Anything NASA’s Ever Sent To Space

NASA has never sent a rover to Venus–for good reason. The planet’s surface temperature is so hot, computers, cameras, and sensors can’t function. Since no digital device could survive long enough to gather significant amounts of data on Venus (much less transmit it back to Earth), scientists know little about our neighboring planet.

How do you design an entirely mechanical rover that could survive Venus’s computer-melting conditions? The engineers behind a new Venus rover concept at NASA called the Automation Rover for Extreme Environments, or AREE, looked to an unlikely source: the legendary Dutch artist Theo Jansen.

Jansen is famous for his Strandbeests, giant mechanical “creatures” that autonomously walk using nothing but the wind and clever mechanical engineering. The artist designed his first Strandbeest in 1990 using just PVC pipe and tape, and he’s continued to dream up new Strandbeests in the decades since. Last year, a major retrospective exhibition on his work opened in Chicago, and is now touring other museums. Aspects of the Strandbeests could be useful to a rover on Venus: They are powered by wind, which is steady on the planet, and they’re also a form of mechanical computer that requires no digital components.

Now, after AREE was chosen to be developed through NASA’s annual Innovative Advanced Concepts competition, the researchers behind it are in the midst of a two-year feasibility study to see if the rover could really work.

Last fall, Jansen came to JPL in Pasadena, California, to help the project’s lead engineer, Jonathan Sauder, and his team develop the rover concept. His first piece of advice was to abandon their initial leg-like design, because the mechanisms he uses are rendered useless if the automaton accidentally flips onto its side. “The beaches of the Netherlands are nice and smooth, but the surface of Venus is rough and harsh,” Sauder says.

Instead, Jansen shared the designs of a caterpillar Strandbeest he was working on. This new beast’s ability to crawl along a sandy beach inspired the team to implement a track system–similar to how a bulldozer has a track around its wheels to help it traverse different types of terrain. The current concept now has a moving track on all four sides of the boxy design so that if it were to tumble down a cliff, it would still be able to keep moving afterward.

The Strandbeests are automatons–a type of mechanical computer that, as opposed to electronic computers, use a series of gears and pins designed in a manner similar to transistors, with logic gates that open and close based on if certain conditions are met. Purely mechanical computers have a long history dating back 2,300 years to the ancient Greeks, who built a computer called the Antikythera that could predict astronomical phenomenon. During World War II, battleships used mechanical computers to determine where to point their guns, predicting the trajectory of shells and the movement of targets. Clocks are one of the simplest forms of mechanical computers.