Domino’s Instagram Is Gross. That’s By Design

In the age of Instagram, food is no longer designed to just be food. It’s a set piece, a lifestyle statement of fantastical hyperbole. So we drink unicorn lattes , eat rainbow bagels , and lick our charcoal- black soft serve in front of neon signs. Food is no longer about eating. It’s about the documentation of unattainable perfection, catching the next ever-illusive meme.

Yet in this new wave of food-as-influencer, there is a single, curmudgeonly brand that insists on photographing its dishes on conference room tables, under fluorescent lighting, and from all sorts of unflattering angles. It’s a brand that looks art directed by your 65-year-old parents who bought some no-name Android smartphone, hired based upon their portfolio of blurry photos on Facebook.

It’s Domino’s.

“In this space, we actually are finding that less than perfect is sometimes actually perfect,” says Dennis Maloney, Domino’s chief digital officer. “A lot of customers are out photographing their food. They know, depending where you take it and the light you’re under, food looks different. It feels much more honest and transparent when the images are imperfect.”

Indeed, transparency strategy that’s been working for Domino’s since it started critiquing its own product in a 2010 reformulation and apology tour. Domino’s admitted that its food was failing taste tests and disappointing consumers, and it promised to embrace more legible ingredients. Sales at Domino’s continue to climb in the U.S. while industry-leader Pizza Hut’s drop. One forecast projects Domino’s taking Pizza Hut’s No. 1 spot by the end of the year. And though it has fewer followers than the Hut, Domino’s routinely gets more likes on Instagram and Twitter. In the world of big pizza, this unlikely approach is outmaneuvering the competition, including peers like Papa John’s and Little Caesar’s.

But let us be clear about something when it comes to Domino’s social feeds. It’s not just full of realistic photography without a food stylist on the set. It’s often downright gross bro-food, like what you might see waking up at 5 a.m. on the floor of a frat house.

We’re talking about grease-stained boxes, mozzarella cheese that has a white balance set to the color of earwax (17,000 likes).