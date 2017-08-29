Weather Maps Are Failing Us

Hurricane Harvey has dumped so much rain on Houston and the coast of Texas that the National Weather Service was forced to adopt new colors to map it accurately .

This is the first time the NWS has added new gradations to a graphic in this way. But other meteorologists have recently added new colors to represent severe heat as well. As climate change brings more extremes in temperature, rainfall, and other types of weather, meteorologists will need to look toward new types of information design. Lightly modifying traditional weather visualizations only normalizes the abnormal. We need entirely new graphics to help us understand the scope of these extremes–and help us be better prepared to face them.

Currently, meteorologists are adding onto the legends of existing weather maps–which were popularized in the early 20th century–to accommodate new records. Because of the incredible amount of rainfall in Houston–16.7 inches on Sunday alone–the NWS decided to add colors to the map that would represent rainfall greater than 20 inches. While the original map had simple dark purple for 15 inches or more of rain, the new, more accurate version of the NWS’s graphic uses dark purple for 15 inches to 20 inches, plum for 20 inches to 30 inches, and a light pinkish lavender for more than 30 inches. The storm dumped about 2 feet of rain over the weekend, and the total rainfall could reach 50 inches by the end of the week–about the same amount of rain that Hawaii receives in a year.

#Harvey in perspective. So much rain has fallen, we've had to update the color charts on our graphics in order to effectively map it. pic.twitter.com/Su7x2K1uuz — NWS (@NWS) August 28, 2017

“The tremendous rainfall in Texas is literally and figuratively off the map,” an NWS spokesperson told Co.Design in an email.

In 2013, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology faced a similar problem–parts of the country were so hot that temperatures were quite literally off the scale. The bureau’s solution? Add bright purple and hot pink to the map to indicate temperatures between 125 degrees and 129 degrees Fahrenheit (between 52 degrees and 54 degrees Celsius).