This Artist Is On A Mission To Become A Living, Breathing Amazon Alexa

Eleven million Amazon Echoes sit on kitchen counters today. Most people who own one–or any other smart home speaker–probably don’t spend a lot of time questioning the fact that this always-listening device records data about them and then ferrets it away in a server, where it is used in ways they may never know about. But would we question that arrangement if Alexa were a real person, rather than a device?

That’s the idea the artist and UCLA assistant professor Lauren McCarthy is putting to the test. This week, McCarthy launched a project called Lauren in which the Los Angeles-based artist embodies a eponymous smart home assistant. For three days, she acts as the brains behind a willing volunteer’s smart home, doing everything from turning on lights to giving advice to just chatting, like a living, breathing Alexa, Cortana, or Siri.

“I’m thinking of myself like a learning algorithm,” she says. “The first day is rough–an early prototype of Lauren–and the future [Lauren] has learned and is more skilled and effective.”

To carry out the project, McCarthy installs smart home appliances and cameras all over the home of the willing user. That means she has full control over the lights, music, and temperature, as well as locks, faucets, and even tea kettles and hair dryers. She also installs a speaker so the participant can make specific requests of her. She even read a computer program thousands of sentences so that she could respond using a computerized version of her voice. On top of that, cameras let her watch her inhabitants 24/7, sleeping when they sleep, learning from their needs, and responding to them.

Lauren can do things like order food on request, but she also pays attention to people’s habits and tries to anticipate what they want–dimming the lights before a movie, for instance, or turning on music during dinner.

McCarthy found that some people who tested Lauren wanted her to take more control than others. She witnessed one date–which was stressful, because she was responsible for setting the mood with music and lighting–and two friends hanging out. Their hours-long conversation was particularly intimate–the kind of dialog between friends that a stranger rarely gets to witness. Meanwhile, McCarthy felt the most powerful (and panic-stricken) when she momentarily couldn’t find the remote that unlocked the door to one of the users’ homes.