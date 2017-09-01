This Startup Is Like WeWork For Squatting

“There are increasing pressures to come up with affordable rental solutions,” says Tim Lowe, founder of Lowe Guardians, a startup that provides below-market housing in vacant buildings. His service matches property owners of vacant buildings with young creatives who are hunting for space to live. The average cost per month? About 400 GBP ($520 based on current exchange rates) all utilities included, which is about half of the market rate for renters. Here’s the catch: If you move in, you’re essentially the site’s caretaker.

Like most major cities, London is struggling with escalating rents. Property guardianship–originally a model developed in the Netherlands–has emerged as a market to help alleviate the crisis. Because of London’s strict planning code, commercial buildings often sit vacant while their owners shore up the necessary permits (or capital) to begin renovations. Owners have to pay extra taxes on empty buildings, and empty buildings are beacons for vandals and squatters. After squatters have inhabited a building for 10 years, they can claim possession. This has led some property owners to hire guardians who live in their buildings. Building owners pay less tax, don’t have to hire security, protect themselves from squatters, and collect rent. Guardians get cheaper places to live.

While this seems like a win-win situation, it’s highly controversial from a rights standpoint. Because guardians are not tenants, they have virtually no rights and can be kicked out whenever. Additionally, conditions in these buildings are often unsafe and dilapidated, and quality of life is low.

Lowe Guardians solves some of these problems by essentially upscaling what it means to be a guardian. Its target audience for guardians are young creatives that must be between 21 and 35, employed, cannot have children, and are “socially responsible” (meaning they won’t throw raves in the spaces). Lowe Guardians also ensures a standard of living in the properties. Each guardian is guaranteed a locked bedroom, running water, Wi-Fi, and electricity. There is also access to a kitchen and bathroom, though those amenities might be shared. The buildings also have to comply with safety regulations and fire code.

In a single property, Lowes has housed as many as 62 people and as few as 3. Lowes also pays for a cleaning service and advertises “amazing communal spaces and events” on its site. This isn’t squatting in a derelict factory and warming your hands over a trash-can fire–it’s more like the WeWork of guardianship. Licensees are assured of a certain level of service and quality of life if they use this service.

Since its founding in March 2016, Lowes has housed over 200 guardians. Ninety percent of the properties are commercial space and include offices, a former bar, a police station, a warehouse, a nursing home, and even some residential spaces. Even though these are not zoned for residential use, there is a loophole in British law that allows for live-in security. The security duties are actually fairly minimal–just ensuring that the doors are all locked. There’s no patrolling. The presence of people is deemed a deterrent for squatters, and the licensing agreement legally establishes occupancy.