Want To Fight Inequality With Design? Read These Books Now

Design has afforded us more convenience, more connectivity, and more beauty. But at the same time, it’s also threatening our civil liberties , manipulating our decisions , and spreading bias .

The scale of today’s design challenges has expanded from individual objects to entire systems. Tackling the problems in those systems–like the environmental crisis, economic inequality, and racism–requires a more sensitive and nuanced view of how those systems are constructed. To do that effectively, designers need to be equipped with knowledge that typically falls outside of their bubble.

So, in the spirit of going back to school, we asked experts working at the intersection of design, ethics, and social justice to share their favorite books to help designers achieve a deeper understanding of the complex, systemic issues of today.

Rachel Goodman, ACLU

“In Weapons of Math Destruction: How Big Data Increases Inequality and Threatens Democracy, Cathy O’Neil, a mathematician by training, surveys the impacts of algorithmic decision-making on many of our most important economic and political systems, and her straightforward prose makes it easy for non-quants to get a basic understanding of how it all works. The book is an eye-opening read for anyone who hasn’t thought about the role software plays in where police look for crime, whether an applicant gets a job, or how much a household is charged for insurance. O’Neil comes out firmly on the side of the little guy, urging us to remember that algorithms reproduce and exaggerate existing power structures.

“In his engaging book, Black Box Society: The Secret Algorithms That Control Democracy, Frank Pasquale makes the bold claim that the opaque nature of algorithms is the defining feature of contemporary life. Wall Street, Silicon Valley, and law enforcement surveillance systems are, he argues, both well-hidden and complex precisely so that they can avoid public scrutiny. The book makes clear that we need transparency so we can understand how it all works, and so that we can demand systems that treat all of us fairly.

“If you want to understand why big data-driven sorting treats people of different races differently, it helps to look at where all this separation came from. Douglas S. Massey and Nancy A. Denton’s book, American Apartheid: Segregation and the Making of the Underclass, is the definitive text on American racial segregation and the policies that created it. From there, it’s not much of a leap to see that big data inevitably reflects that separation, and that algorithms based on analysis of big data perpetuate it. It also reminds us that the sorting these tools do today can have ramifications far into the future.”—Rachel Goodman, staff attorney in the Racial Justice Program at the ACLU