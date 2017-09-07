advertisement
This Highly Engineered Football Helmet Wants To Put A Dent In Concussions

The VICIS ZERO1 football helmet is the result of three years and $20 million in research and development. The helmet is multilayered, featuring a soft outer shell and an underlying layer of columns designed to mitigate collisions and slow impact forces. But can good design reduce concussions in football?FS

