This Is What Machines See When They Look At Us

Images used to be made by people, for people. Today, there’s an entirely new kind of image: pictures taken by machines, for other machines to use. This new genre–created by cameras mounted on traffic lights, in shopping malls, on advertisements, and on computers and smartphones–is teaching computers how to see .

“You have a moment where for the first time in history most of the images in the world are made by machines for other machines, and humans aren’t even in the loop,” says the Berlin-based artist Trevor Paglen. “I think the automation of vision is a much bigger deal than the invention of perspective.”

We rarely see these images, let alone understand how computers “see” them (with a few notable exceptions, like Facebook suggesting you tag specific friends in your photos). But Paglen wants to change that. In a new exhibition at New York gallery Metro Pictures, he’s exposing these machine-made images to people.

Inside the gallery, Paglen is showing works he completed while he was an artist-in-residence at Stanford University. With the help of developers and engineers, he used algorithms to make art that interrogates the ways computers see our world. Many of the works are abstract and surreal; that’s because computers interpret images entirely differently than the way we do. The exhibition, called A Study of Invisible Images, attempts to draw back the curtain from this hidden form of image-making.

What Neural Networks Hallucinate

At Metro Pictures, one room is devoted to what Paglen calls “Hallucinations.” These are based on training libraries–or the groups of images that are used to train an algorithm to “see” a particular object. A typical training library has thousands of images of a type of object, like cats, bags, or cutlery, for instance.

But Paglen makes alternative training libraries, ones that have purposely ambiguous themes like “Omens and Portents” or “Interpretations of Dreams.” Then, he trains a neural network to recognize the objects from the training library. To identify these subjects in images, the neural net creates a generic image of what each class looks like, so it can compare that template to any other image it sees. It is these internal template images that Paglen blows up and puts on the walls of the gallery. Each image comes from a different training set; each reveals how a computer sees objects in our world based on the training library a human created for it.

The image above is from his training library called “The Humans”–it’s what the algorithm thinks a man looks like, based on the arbitrary group of images Paglen chose to teach it.