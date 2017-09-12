How The Chief Architect Of 21st Century New York Envisions The Future Of Cities

After September 11, 2001, Lower Manhattan was a shell of its former self. New York City, deeply rattled by the attacks and mourning the thousands that died, was too. Just a few weeks later Michael Bloomberg was elected, and as his deputy mayor of economic development and rebuilding he appointed the investment banker Dan Doctoroff. His task? Repairing a city some thought would never again be a center of business or a desirable place to live.

Sixteen years later, New York is a changed city. Under Doctoroff’s leadership, the landscape of New York from Lower Manhattan to downtown Brooklyn has radically changed. During his six years in office, Doctoroff laid the groundwork for the High Line, now one of New York’s most popular tourist attractions, and Hudson Yards, an entire new neighborhood that will bring the city billions in tax revenue over the next decades. At the same time, the High Line is an example of how public space can usher in rapid and painful gentrification, and clever gerrymandering of foreign investor visa requirements means that often foreign developers have poured billions into the development of Hudson Yards–not to areas of the city that need it.

Doctoroff’s new book, Greater Than Ever: New York’s Big Comeback, documents every step of these now controversial development decisions, as well as the city’s 2012 Olympic bid and initiatives on economic recovery and affordable housing. But as he tells Co.Design, the problems facing cities now are far greater than they were 16 years ago, from the housing shortage to climate change.

Housing, The Universal Problem

One of Doctoroff’s major achievements was rezoning large chunks of the city to allow for new development, from the industrial warehouses of Long Island City to the old military barracks of the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Though that process created the opportunity to build more affordable housing, there is still not enough–and lower income New Yorkers continue to be pushed farther into the outer boroughs, putting greater strain on an already stressed transportation system that doesn’t extend far enough to meet their needs.

Doctoroff grappled with the challenges of building affordable housing himself; subsidizing housing and encouraging development didn’t always go hand in hand. For instance, he had to decide whether to spend $900 million to achieve affordability in a set of rent-controlled buildings in Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper Village, or allow the buildings to be sold to the highest bidder, who would surely end the affordable rent protections. Ultimately, instead of continuing to subsidize the apartments, Doctoroff decided to spend that money on housing developments in Long Island City, across the river, and the Stuy Town buildings were sold off.

Reflecting upon the decision in the book, Doctoroff admits he doesn’t know if it was the right call. In our conversation, he frames it as a moral question. “If you can preserve a couple thousand units in Manhattan versus producing multiple times that across the river in Queens, what’s the right or moral thing to do?” he says. He went with the latter.

That’s just in New York. While Doctoroff says that it’s impossible to generalize when it comes to cities, he is willing to take a stand on the biggest challenge to come across the board: housing. “Housing in every place is a problem,” he says. “Doing it in a way that is affordable but also helps to build community in a way that reduces transportation problems, I think, lies at the core of the problem that every city has to grapple with in one way or another.”