This Danish Company Wants Suburbanites To Ditch Their Cars For E-Bikes

Commuting by bike versus car has myriad benefits, from increasing physical fitness to decreasing congestion and carbon emissions. While cities have been encouraging bike commuting more in recent years , it’s a tougher sell for suburbanites who have longer distances to travel (and, thus, sweatier rides). But Biomega , a bike company based in Denmark, wants to make it easier for suburban dwellers to make the switch with its new AMS E-Low electric bike.

Designed by Jens Martin Skibsted–a product designer, urbanist, cofounder of the studio KiBiSi with Bjarke Ingels, and Co.Design contributor–the $2,400 bike is tailored for commuters. It’s designed for a comfortable, seated posture (save the crouch for the peloton) and it doesn’t have a cross bar, making it easy to access no matter your fashion choices. On a single battery charge, the bike has a range of 25-40 miles, which will depend on a rider’s habits. (The more you pedal, the less work the 250-watt motor has to do and the greater the range.) The bike comes in two sizes–medium and large–and three colors–silver, white, and black.

As traffic gets worse, suburban and peri-urban commuters might decide that sitting in gridlock isn’t worth the time–especially if design can solve some of the reservations people have with cycling to work. An electric bike can help alleviate some of the nuisance of arriving to work drenched in sweat and out of breath. That said, one of the bigger design challenges is infrastructure, like safe bike lanes, that put riders’ minds at ease.DB