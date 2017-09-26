Uniqlo’s Newest Collection Is Pure Design Bait

Charles and Ray Eames– the 20th century’s most famous design duo –were true polymaths, creating films, furniture, prefab architecture, products, toys, and more. A new collection from Uniqlo taps into their legacy, and brings some of their most iconic textile patterns to a mass audience.

Working with the Eames Office, the fast-fashion retailer adapted a number of the Eameses’ designs into apparel and accessories. Ray Eames’s Dot pattern, along with her Circles and Crosspatch patterns–which she originally designed for a 1947 MoMA competition–all appear on blankets, stoles, and house slippers. A series of men’s T-shirts include pockets accented with these patterns and shirts emblazoned with images of the couple’s chairs.

While most design fans can’t splurge on a $5,000 Eames lounge chair, they can likely budget a $20 blanket, $20 stole, $15 slippers, or $15 T-shirt (perhaps even all four!) from Uniqlo’s collection. Talk about fulfilling Charles Eames’s famous dictum: “the best for the most for the least.” Find the collection on Uniqlo’s website on October 12 and in select stores October 13.DB