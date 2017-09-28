Atlanta Is Fighting Urban Inequality–With An Idea From Martin Luther King, Jr.

For decades, urban design has reinforced racial inequality–and it still does today. While equity is being broached in many new projects emerging from progressive cities these days, Atlanta is taking it a step further by indoctrinating civil rights as the foundation for all future city planning through Atlanta City Design, a new 400-page book from the city’s planning department that articulates a vision for the growing metropolis.

The book is based on a 1957 speech by Martin Luther King Jr. in which the activist championed the “The Beloved Community,” a place filled with human decency, love, and brotherhood and free of poverty, homelessness, discrimination, and racism. It was a cornerstone of King’s philosophy–as he put it, “the aftermath of nonviolence is the creation of the beloved community”–and Atlanta believes that by upholding values King outlined, it can ensure that gains in quality of life and economic health are distributed more equitably.

“Atlanta is rising again—this time from the ashes of the 20th century. After generations of economic decline, disinvestment, and environmental degradation, our city is resurging with new life and prosperity,” the report states. “[B]y designing our future around core values—equity, progress, ambition, access, and nature—we can leverage our change to our advantage.”

In short, it’s a front-line defense against the negative effects of gentrification.

“We started with the idea that we needed to design the change that’s coming to the city,” Ryan Gravel, lead designer of Atlanta City Design alongside Atlanta City Planning Commissioner Tim Keane, tells Co.Design. “Seeing the growth and changes coming is palpable. We wanted to make sure Atlanta grows into the kind of city that we want it to be, not some place we don’t recognize anymore.”

Previously, Gravel was best known for developing the Atlanta BeltLine, an ambitious (and controversial) redevelopment plan that turned an abandoned railway surrounding the city into bike paths and public parks. The idea–which Gravel developed as his master’s thesis in 1999–was to concentrate new urban development around this car-free transportation system. Yet over the years, the BeltLine contributed to gentrification and displacement and last year, Gravel departed the BeltLine Partnership–the nonprofit that oversees the BeltLine’s growth–citing equity concerns.