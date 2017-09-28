The Wizard Of 3D Printing On What Comes Next

By 2006, Joris Laarman had finished graduate school at the Design Academy Eindhoven and was stewing on what would be his next big project. He had recently seen a documentary about an eccentric German professor, Claus Mattheck, who had created a novel design software program. First Mattheck would load a 3D rendering of a machine part into the program, which then stress-tested the part in virtual space. This wasn’t new. But Mattheck’s program would then automatically redesign the interior of the part, adding and subtracting material as needed to yield a piece optimized for weight and performance. That internal structure–a delicate lattice of spindly support columns–looked every bit like what had inspired it: the inside of a bone. Mattheck’s algorithms were borrowed from nature. Laarman imagined making a chair using that same program, only the chair wouldn’t hide its delicate, organic structure on the inside. It would show it off, as both a functional and decorative element. Thus was born the Bone Chair, which has become perhaps the most iconic work of the digital-design era.

advertisement

“The chair itself might appear to have a formal language like art nouveau,” points out Andrea Lipps, curator of Joris Laarman Lab’s first major survey, opening this week at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum. “But art nouveau used nature as inspiration where as the Bone Chair actually used nature’s principles. And even in 2006, it spoke to AI and allowing the computer to become the form giver.” Eleven years since the Bone Chair was created, Laarman has gone on to create a sprawling body of work that has stretched the limits of 3D fabrication–everything from a table whose support structure was borrowed from the veins of a leaf, to a footbridge soon be printed directly in steel. The works are gorgeous to behold in person. But at this point, you have to wonder whether digital design has anything left to prove. Given all the wild structures that Laarman has created, we already know that 3D printing can produce anything you like. It’s that very lack of limitation has become the aesthetic hallmark of digital design. Laarman disagrees. “There’s been lots of talk about 3D printing but it’s hard to find things that are actually made that way. They’re still made the industrial way,” he told me. “Making things digitally is still in its infancy.” That’s why Laarman spun off part of his studio as MX3D, which seeks to market a large-scale 3D printer that Laarman helped invent. It’s the only machine of its kind that can print in molten steel. Using commonly available robotic welding arms and software that the company has developed itself, it can now print pieces about as large as a garage door.