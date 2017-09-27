An Ex-Googler Redesigns The Humble Measuring Cup

In the kitchen, everyone has their own habits. Some improvise recipes and add ingredients to taste as they prepare their meals. But some culinary endeavors demand a higher precision: The correct ratio of ingredients can mean the difference between a cake that rises elegantly and one that’s dense as bricks, or beer that achieves malty perfection or has an undesirably uric taste. And unfortunately, liquid measuring cups have high margins of error built into their design–thanks to a large ratio between surface area and volume.

Enter Euclid, a new measuring cup that’s the love child of a chem lab graduated cylinder and classic kitchen Pyrex.

Designer Joshua Redstone–a former software engineer at Facebook and Google–was cooking one day and was conflicted about how best to measure a small amount of liquid: using a smaller or larger measuring cup. Realizing this was a math problem at its core, he began calculating margin of error and figuring out ways to reduce mistakes. “When you’re measuring, it can be tricky to get the liquid to the correct height in the cup. That’s because it’s easy to misread the level slightly (for example, due to liquid sloshing or the measuring cup being tilted or below eye level),” explains Redstone’s Kickstarter campaign. “The result is that while it might look like you’ve measured the right amount, you’ve actually overshot (or undershot) the intended measurement line by a little bit.”

The solution? A measuring cup with sides that taper to preserve the same ratio of surface area to volume for large and small measurements, ensuring that they are just as accurate regardless if you need one cup or one quarter of a cup of liquid.

While there’s no guarantee that this measuring cup will make your food taste better, it’ll at least give you peace of mind that you’re accurately following the recipe. Find it on Kickstarter for $24; shipping is expected in May 2018.