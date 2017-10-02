advertisement
Ikea Just Released Its Chicest Capsule Collection Ever

In the design world, sofas can cost as much as a car, chairs as much as a month’s rent, and tables as much as a Michelin dinner for four. But even the biggest design geeks have to cap their budgets somewhere. Enter the Ypperlig collection, a new collaboration by Ikea and the ultra-sophisticated and fresh Danish brand Hay.

[Photo: Ikea]
Hay, for the uninitiated, is a 15-year-old contemporary furniture and accessories brand that has a cult following in design circles. Some of the biggest names in the high-end design business–the Bouroullecs, Inga Sempe, Doshi Levien, Nathalie Du Pasquier, and Scholten & Baijings–have collaborated with Hay in the past. Now, Hay has brought that same sensibility to the world of Ikea, and thankfully it’s not watered down at all.

[Photo: Ikea]
The Ypperlig line–which hits select Ikea stores in October–includes virtually everything you’d need to furnish a living room at prices that won’t make you gouge your eyes out. A powder-coated steel and birch tray table is $40; an LED table lamp with touch dimmer is $40; a stackable, indoor-outdoor molded-plastic chair runs about $50; shelving units are $99; a wood dining table is $200; and a sleeper sofa is $600. (My personal favorites are the $6 cushion covers, which sport dot patterns in contrasting hues.) Now you can shop Ikea without having that “I just got everything at Ikea” look.DB

