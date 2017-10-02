Designers Aren’t Prepared To Make AI–Here’s How To Get Ready

AI can offer amazing user experiences when it’s well designed–from more effective spam filters to digital assistants that understand the nuances of your voice. But according to interaction designer and Carnegie Mellon professor John Zimmerman , many UX designers are utterly unprepared to design this new wave of AI-centered interfaces.

Zimmerman has designed intelligent systems for 20 years–everything from a TV recommendation system for Philips to a system designed to sense depression and an interface for an algorithm that helps cardiologists decide whether or not to perform heart surgery. He believes there’s a gaping chasm between AI and UX. “UX designers right now go out and do a bunch of field work, but they fail to see opportunities where machine learning can add value,” he said at the Google People + AI Research Symposium in Cambridge, Massachusetts, this month.

There are many reasons for that. For one, the technology itself is very complex, limiting designers’ ability to play with it or even gain a tacit understanding of it. Secondly, machine learning isn’t part of a standard design education. Nor is it included in many mainstream design tools. Zimmerman believes this has led to a gap in UX designers’ skill sets. Yet it’s important that designers think of AI as just another tool in their toolbox–a material to be used responsibly and ethically.

Where’s The Machine Learning Playground?

“Design generally evolves new ideas through a conversation with materials, where you develop a tacit understanding of the material’s capabilities,” Zimmerman tells Co.Design. “This is very hard for designers to do with software, but it’s particularly hard with machine learning.”

Zimmerman points to Ray and Charles Eames’s furniture breakthroughs to demonstrate how designers need to play with and dissect materials to fully understand them. The duo’s material of choice was plywood–they were so obsessed with it that they made it themselves. “Through that process they came up with this entirely new idea for furniture,” he says. “They found a super inexpensive way to manufacture furniture that had a very different look. But it came from playing with the material. Traditionally we train design students by sending them to the shop and studio, to cut paper and play with plastic. We don’t have a machine learning shop.”

In other words, it’s really hard for designers to experiment with machine learning because the technical barriers to entry are still so high. The Eameses didn’t need to be chemical engineers to play around with plywood–but to play with machine learning, you often need a deep understanding of math, data, and statistics.

Some companies, Google included, are working on this problem by trying to create programs that automate the behind-the-scenes process of building a machine learning model, which can require a PhD to complete. But they’re not yet complete, and they could ultimately mean ceding design decisions to the company that built them.