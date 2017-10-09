Holographic Recipes That Cook Along With You? Looks Delicious

We’re all addicted to Buzzfeed’s hyper-viral Tasty videos , which show meals come together in moments right inside your Facebook feed. What if that cooking magic could sit right on your kitchen cutting board, cooking alongside you as a holographic recipe?

That’s the premise of this new visual recipe uploaded by “3D scanning enthusiast” Romain Rouffet. It’s an animated recipe of a banoffee pie (that’s a banana and toffee pie, for those who haven’t been lucky enough to encounter this British delicacy) that Rouffet created by 3D scanning the pie at each stage of its creation. You watch as its graham cracker-crumb base takes shape, and as the chocolate shavings are added on top–then you can see it being sliced into pieces and devoured.



The model–featured on Prosthetic Knowledge—can be viewed from any angle, and with a VR headset, you can get an even more immersive effect. But the real promise here is in the world of augmented reality, where something like this recipe-turned-graphic could sit right on your cutting board, guiding you step by step, combining the pristine detail of a Martha Stewart cookbook with the irresistible eye treats of Tasty clips.

Interactive cutting boards aren’t a new idea, but what Rouffet has done so successfully here is demonstrate the sheer possibility of photons in the modern age of AR, which is getting a massive injection of energy thanks to investment from Apple, Google, and Facebook. Of course, no one has the dexterity in the kitchen to hold up an iPhone in one hand and bake a pie with the other. But if those AR glasses from Microsoft or Magic Leap ever take off? The Great British Bakeoff will never be the same.MW