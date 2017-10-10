How Vice Is Challenging The Cable News Establishment–Through Design

Before cable news devolved into shouting matches between pundits, it was built on the trusted voices of anchors. Viewers welcomed the Gwen Ifills and the Walter Cronkites of the world into their homes to guide them through the day’s most important events and keep them informed. Vice News Tonight–a daily 30-minute news show on HBO that is celebrating its one-year anniversary today–is remixing that model for the modern era. But instead of one personality, the show uses a distinctive design language and identity to anchor its reporting.

Related: See all of the 2017 Innovation By Design honorees here.

“Design helps stitch all this journalism together,” Kenton Powell, head of design and graphics at Vice News Tonight, tells Co.Design. “The design language we employ is extremely functional, clear, honest, and authentic. It’s part of this idea that Vice News Tonight should be a show that feels contemporary and isn’t burdened by past approaches and efforts.” To create a design language that matched the editorial strategy of the show, Powell–who formerly worked at Bloomberg Businessweek and was an interactive editor at the Guardian U.S.–and his team mined a series of unlikely sources, from interaction design to video games.

Over the past two decades, the always-on 24-hour news cycle has wrought an endless stream of headline tickers, hosts that treat current events like infotainment, and misleading or sensational (or just wrong) graphics that look borrowed from a 1990s PowerPoint presentation. Cable news giants have turned to absurd graphic gimmicks, like holographic correspondents and giant iPads, in their quest to win ratings. When it comes to conveying the news, poor design can be irresponsible–just look at the New York Times‘s incorrect election forecasting needle, which gave Hillary Clinton a false positive in the presidential race.

Vice News Tonight‘s editorial approach seeks to be the opposite of the cacophony, providing clarity about current events and a tight edit on what news is most important. Instead of piling as much information as it can into an endless broadcast, the show picks only a few topics per night for its 30-minute episodes, like the Philippine drug war, the National Anthem protests, and the pharmaceutical industry. Some topics are told through illustrated motion graphics, some are quick-hit headlines, and some are video features. While there is opinion, it’s grounded in facts and data.

The show’s graphics follows suit, with clean, flat, and reduced visuals. The identity is black and white, and the typography is always from the Founders Grotesk font family. There is always a palette-cleansing illustrated transition between the stories that gives viewers a moment to digest what they saw and hit reset, and the infographics that often accompany the in-depth segments from field reporters are based on the same straightforward sensibility. For example, in a recent segment about the impacts of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Powell and his team communicated the quantitative information in a series of animated bar graphs:

Powell believes that this “honest and authentic” approach helps the show communicate with its audience. The show doesn’t perform market research and doesn’t know its audience’s average age, but Powell says it’s “younger,” which aligns with Vice’s focus on youth culture.