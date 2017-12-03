Dear Tim Cook, Thanks For The 18,202 Alerts About My iCloud Storage

I just wanted to drop you a quick note to say thanks for all the iCloud notifications you’ve been sending me. You know, the ones that say, “iPhone Backup Failed. You do not have enough space on iCloud to back up this iPhone.” They’re a real lifesaver.

You see, apparently it’s been 53 weeks since I successfully backed up my iPhone. (I know, right! Where does the time go?) But you? You. Never. Gave. Up. Thanks to your steadfast concern, every time I pick up my phone I’m alerted of my inadequate iCloud storage, about 18,202 times by my count. So it was today of all days–Tim “Old Trusty” Cook attempt 18,203–that the reality of my situation finally sunk in.

Holy crap. I’m out of iCloud storage! How did this happen–to me?

The moment I read that 18,203rd undismissed notification on my home screen, my whole life changed. First, I called my wife. We had the Talk. It was tough, but I’m glad we did it. Our relationship will only be stronger in the long run.

Then I pulled my iPhone out of my pocket, again, and lo and behold, what was waiting for me? Alert No. 18,204. Tim! My man! That’s just above and beyond at this point! My fingers ran over the device, this impossible symbol of progress, finished with curving glass that I swear must have been hand blown by some ancient sect of Shaolin monks since relocated to Shenzhen. Could God herself have crafted a more perfect container for your message–“iPhone Backup Failed. You do not have enough space on iCloud to back up this iPhone”?