The Weird, Wild Future Of CGI

The Uncanny Valley was first defined by robotics professor Masahiro Mori in 1970. Mori noticed a very curious reaction in people who came in contact with humanoid robots. The humanoid robots that were clearly robots–think Bender–caused positive, normal reactions in people. But Mori observed that humanoid robots that look like humans but aren’t exactly human–think creepy current androids like this–provoke an uncanny feeling, generating negativity and even revulsion. However, the moment robots become indistinguishable from real human beings–like the robots in Westworld–the feeling disappears. Hence the uncanny “valley,” where robots sit on one side, and completely believable androids sit on the other side. The middle–the valley–is occupied by robots that almost look human.

The concept of the Uncanny Valley was later adapted to computer graphics to describe the unpleasant sensation of seeing something on the screen that looks photorealistic but doesn’t feel exactly right, because it doesn’t match up to our perception of the physical world, like the characters of the 2007 film Beowulf. Will the Uncanny Valley exist in the future? How will the phenomenon evolve alongside technology? In his video essay Goodbye Uncanny Valley, the 3D video artist Alan Warburton takes a look into the current state and future of hyper-realistic computer graphics. While his essay is focused on film, it raises questions about what future media, design, and architectural rendering will look like in general–and makes me think of a near-future where people will be able to choose the alternate reality in which they want to live in. The Future Warburton begins his essay announcing that we’ve conquered this Uncanny Valley. It’s almost true. Most CGI in movies–natural landscapes, weather phenomena, buildings, and all kinds of objects–is now indistinguishable from reality. CGI humans, however, still elicit that uncanny feeling, just like real androids. For instance, take the Star Wars film Rogue One, which featured the most advanced 3D humans yet: The late actors Peter Cushing (as Grand Moff Tarkin) and Carrie Fisher (as Princess Leia). But even while their effort was amazing, jarred audiences immediately detected the fake humans. They looked extremely realistic, but they didn’t feel like real people. In fact, the effect was so eerie that it was a distraction. Despite that quibble, the rest of Warburton’s analysis is solid. He explains his vision of the evolution of graphics using a map, divided into four different regions. There’s the familiar Uncanny Valley, but also the Frontier, the Beyond, and the Wilderness. The Uncanny Valley, of course, is the period we all know, stretching from the mid-1980s (with movies like The Abyss, Terminator 2, or Jurassic Park) to the present (with the aforementioned Rogue One or Blade Runner 2049). Over the past 35 years, companies like ILM, Weta, Pixar, Framestore, and Blue Sky have developed new modeling, animation, and rendering technologies to convincingly simulate everything from rocks and water to fur and herds of animals. These technologies were sometimes created for specific films or by software companies. Others were the result of academic research published in papers and demoed at Siggraph–the always awesome annual conference for CGI nerds.

Eventually, all these technologies were included in commercial software packages that anyone could buy. The advances in hardware technology–especially the massive processing power of dedicated graphics cards–made it possible for anyone to have access to 3D rendering abilities that only a few years ago were exclusively reserved for production houses with huge render farms. Combined with mature off-the-shelf 3D software, this led to the commoditization of computer graphics. Now, anyone with talent, dedication, and a PC can create stuff at the same level as the best Hollywood blockbusters. So when anyone can create anything, what comes next? Warburton calls this “the Frontier” of the industry. He argues that the only way big production houses can distinguish themselves is to go for the biggest, the best, and the most awesome. Stuff that small companies and individuals can’t do. And for that, you need scale: Hordes of 3D artists creating mind-blowing giant scenes at a rapid pace, exemplified by periodic sagas like the Marvel Universe and Star Wars. He forgets to point out another way in which production houses are using economies of scale. Movies that take place in the same fictional universes, or that share certain recurrent themes like space, allow them to reutilize old 3D elements. Recently, an executive at one of the biggest VFX companies told me how crucial it is for them to build upon existing elements (like using parts from a spaceship in Movie A in another spaceship in Movie B) in order to remain competitive in a field with increasingly ridiculous profit margins. Warburton argues that this “Frontier” of CGI is not so much about innovation but about “commerce, construction, and consolidation,” a period in which studios only want to build “upwards and outwards, at greater speeds, volumes, and frequencies, with greater details and density.” The Distant Future After the Frontier lies what Warburton calls “the Beyond.” This is where things get really interesting. He believes the future of CGI may present a big problem: the post-truth phenomenon, or the paradoxical effect in which the more realistic images get, the less people believe they’re real. You’ve probably heard people saying “Oh, that’s CGI!” even when it’s not. Warburton mentions the Tumblr Hyperrealcg, which features real photos falsely presented as renderings to make fun of this common mistake. The truth is that, while that site is a joke, we are quickly heading into a territory in which nobody will be able to distinguish reality captured with a camera from synthetic reality made at home with a personal computer. And when anyone can create media that can’t possibly be identified as synthetic, our current problems with fake viral news will seem insignificant in comparison. Imagine the use of fabricated videos for propaganda in wars or politics. Even worse: Think on a smaller scale, like students bullying other students by distributing false, embarrassing videos or angry lovers spreading lies about their exes. What will happen in court if forensic experts can’t say if something is real or not? Sure, invisible watermarks can prevent some of these abuses, but they aren’t foolproof. All of this could lead to a world in which reality can lose its value completely. Warburton juxtaposes the post-truth phenomenon with something he calls “theoretical photorealism.” This is the use of CGI to illustrate a phenomenon that has never been observed, like when a physicist and a visual effects team used theoretical models and data to render a black hole in Christopher Nolan’s movie Interstellar. The paradox here is that science is using CGI to bring reality to things that, until now, were only visible through mathematical formulas–while elsewhere, people are calling out real imagery as CGI.

