3 Big Ideas Shaping A Design Industry In Flux

What does the future of the design profession hold? According to three judges of this year’s Innovation by Design Awards, it will involve an inevitably multidisciplinary approach, understanding what effect design actually has, accepting responsibility for failure, and continually learning to move forward.

At the Fast Company Innovation Festival, Co.Design‘s editor in chief Suzanne LaBarre led a conversation with Khoi Vinh, principal designer at Adobe; Doreen Lorenzo, director of the Center for Integrated design at University of Texas-Austin; and Justin Garrett Moore, executive director of the N.Y.C. Public Design Commission, about the state of design and where it’s headed next. “The biggest thing to note is design [today] is much more impactful and the consequences of designs are greater, whether it’s how we interact through social media or how we design for the sharing economy,” Vinh says. “All these things are making material impacts on the world in a way that design didn’t do 20 years ago.” While designing physical objects–like the Nike Pro Hijab, 3D-printed Adidas sneakers, Dyson hair dryer, which were among the 13 Innovation by Design Award winners and were on display during the panel–still presents a challenge, some of the most urgent, emerging issues today are ripe for the expertise of designers. Take the work of Nate Matias–a recent PhD graduate from the MIT Media Lab who received the inaugural Linda Tischler award, an annual commendation named in honor of Co.Design‘s late founder and longtime Fast Company editor. For his thesis, Matias developed an online moderation tool that helps stop the spread of fake news. Designers Finally Have A Seat At The Table–Use It The definition of design is shifting–and so too is the role of designers. “Twenty years ago the only people who cared about design were designers,” Lorenzo says. “I remember feeling like the person that wasn’t allowed in. You had to stay outside. You had to work with companies, but they wouldn’t talk about it–it was like working with a shrink. The fact that design is part of the conversation, it’s embedded in all the things we’ve talked about and it has a place is enormous. We’ve come far. It’s great strides. We’ve just gotta be sure the next wave continues to show the value it brings to society.” The next frontier for design will involve areas that aren’t immediately thought of as natural territory for designers: artificial intelligence, engineering, and government. “We often talk about having a seat at a table, but it’s a seat at the kids’ table,” Vinh says. “Really a lot of the problems we talk about with the products and services we’re dealing with today—Facebook’s ad policy, Twitter’s ads, or ride sharing—we generally talk about those as engineering problems or business problems or strategy problems. That’s where the ‘grown-ups’ do the thinking. We don’t think about [the problems] enough [from the perspective of] insufficient user advocacy through design.”

