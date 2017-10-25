How Design Can Help Bridge Business And Academics

Standing on the roof of The Bridge, one of the new buildings that make up the just-opened Cornell Tech campus on New York’s Roosevelt Island , your eyes are drawn in countless directions.

The rooftop offers the “most generous view of” the East River, says Marion Weiss, one of the two Weiss\Manfredi architects who led the design of The Bridge. Placed at the southern tip of the island, the Cornell Tech campus takes advantage of that view, with Manhattan resplendent to the west, Brooklyn’s exciting growth to the east, and the river itself dominant directly south.

Your eyes are naturally drawn by the design of the rooftop space to the United Nations building a couple miles southwest–an intentional nod to Cornell’s international flair, Weiss explains. They also naturally look straight west across the 59th Street Bridge and to 57th Street, which spans Manhattan. And lastly, Weiss says, if you look east, the future is framed in the guise of the rapidly developing borough of Queens.

Cornell Tech, which offers a series of graduate degrees in topics like Human-Computer Interaction and Social Computing; Security and privacy; Artificial intelligence; Data and modeling; and Business, law, and policy, is meant to bridge the academic and the entrepreneurial. It’s home to both students and to startups that have spun out of the university program.

For decades, the Roosevelt Island location was home to a poorly used sanitarium for tuberculosis patients. Once that institution went away, it was obvious the site should be used for something celebrating New York’s cosmopolitan and diverse spirit, as well as its intellectual and entrepreneurial spirit. Thus Cornell Tech was born.

The campus’s doors opened just last month, and on Tuesday, a few dozen attendees of the Fast Company Innovation Festival were among the first to get a tour of the fantastic, high-design structures, which in some areas still sport the smell of fresh paint, and in other areas are still under construction.

Cornell Tech isn’t a big campus. It has just 300 students and 38 startups spread across two buildings–The Bridge and the adjacent Bloomberg Center. Having existed for a few years inside Google’s New York campus, the institution is at a “funny place,” said Daniel Huttenlocher, Cornell Tech’s dean and vice provost: with about 300 alumni, it has about the same number of current students and graduates.