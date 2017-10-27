Ads Suck. Can They Be Redeemed In Tomorrow’s Smart Cities?

The smart cities of tomorrow will reinvent many of the inefficient and clumsy aspects of urban life, maybe even the advertisements we see in public spaces. In fact, the people at Intersection believe physical advertisements, done right, could play a useful role in tomorrow’s cities. Such ads, the company believes, may be a way for brands to redeem themselves somewhat in the physical world after losing credibility with consumers in the digital and mobile worlds.

Intersection grew out of Sidewalk Labs in 2015 to tackle the project of outfitting New York cities streets with 10-foot tall public Wi-Fi kiosks. Sidewalk Labs is the smart cities daughter company of Alphabet, and its CEO Dan Doctoroff is also the chairman of Intersection. The two companies share the same office space in New York City.

A large part of Intersection’s business today is helping brands create and place ads on city streets, at transit hubs, in rail cars and buses, and at airports. Intersection can provide the design and creative services to produce the ad content, then facilitate placement of the ads via its exclusive partnerships with many of the country’s largest and busiest transit systems.

Chief strategy officer Dave Etherington said during a Fast Company Innovation Festival session Wednesday that consumers have lost trust in advertisers after the fake news debacle, revelations that as much as half of ad engagement comes from bots, and the growth in popularity of ad blockers.

But that’s on digital platforms. Brands may have a chance to modulate their advertising practices in the real world, Etherington suggests. The way to do that, Etherington says, is by creating ads that integrate smoothly into urban environments, and provide something truly useful to consumers.

Etherington described how Intersection helped MillerCoors with a campaign that detected when New York (MTA) commuter trains were running late, then ran ads on transit signs encouraging consumers to get off the train and have a beer at a nearby watering hole. “This allowed MillerCoors to reach individuals not only at the right place, but at their moment of intent as well,” Etherington said in a blog on the subject.

Intersection’s head of design Paul McConnell said the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) was surprisingly enthusiastic about the idea. “Somewhat to our surprise the MTA said, ‘Yes!'” McConnell says. The MTA felt that the beer offers might end up making passengers happier and less frustrated with the system.