How Material Connexion Gives Unrecyclable Objects A New Life

At the materials consultancy Material Connexion, the answer is simple: just reimagine the object’s primary purpose.

The company helps connect assorted industries to material manufacturers, and often, that means looking at materials in new ways. So a nylon originally intended for medical packaging might one day find its way into automobile parts or even sneakers. As such, Material Connexion has a library of more than 8,000 materials, which are used to advise countless Fortune 500 companies.

Take, for example, PaperBrick building blocks, created by Netherlands-based Studio Woojai and presented at The Fast Company Innovation Festival this week.

After newspapers are weakened by the recycling process and can no longer serve their original purpose–they are more or less spent. “With paper or plastics, you can only recycle it so many times,” explains executive vice president Andrew Dent, “after five times, it’s useless.”

Instead of then letting such waste die in a landfill, Material Connexion works with designers to think up creative ways of extending its life. So that used-up paper pulp is compressed into something entirely different: a brick.

These paper bricks are surprisingly sturdy yet lightweight and stackable in much the same way as their clay counterparts. They can also be molded, cut, and drilled, just like wood or other construction materials.