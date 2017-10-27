Sweden’s Coolest “Affordable” Furniture Brand Comes To New York

Expect to see sleek armchairs by Luca Nichetto, metal stools by Max Lamb, flat-pack tables by Form Us With Love, and pillows and blankets by Sylvain Willenz. For the aesthetic, think Scandinavian minimalism that’s a step above Ikea in durability, looks, and price. (A two-seater sofa is about $2,000, pendant lights around $400, blankets around $150, and cushions $99.) In addition to Hem’s own goods, the shop will retail watches by TID and acoustic panels by Baux.

The pop-up is located at 325 W. Broadway, in the ground-floor retail space of a Gaudí-inspired SoHo condominium. Hem has been eyeing New York for a while. In May, it hosted an installation during NYCxDesign, the city’s annual design week, that featured a handful of its tables and chairs amid abstract sculptures Canadian practitioner Philippe Malouin created. Retail sales weren’t available at that pop-up, but now fans of the brand who might have been wary of buying online, sight unseen, can finally get their fix.DB