How Bigotry, Urban Design, And Class Warfare Shaped The Umbrella

When Jonas Hanway–businessman, philanthropist, and social campaigner–returned to England from travels through Russia and the Middle East, he brought with him many treasures and curiosities, among them some revolutionary ideas about the potential of umbrellas. He had no doubt observed them employed as sun protection in Persia, and back at home found them rather useful for protecting one’s clothing and wig from the rain. He was, however, quite singular in his preferences. The majority of Londoners were baffled–even affronted–by his enthusiasm for brollies. Despite the curious stares, bewilderment, and heckling he met with on the streets, Hanway persisted with his umbrella until the end of his life. It was only after his death that his good sense caught on with the general populace.

For some time the umbrella was linked with ideas of shabbiness, dishevelment, and limited means–in short, with the lower classes. The (ever-critical) Marquis Caraccioli sneered at umbrella use as “a sure sign that one possesses no carriage.” In his memoir of 1770, an English footman named John MacDonald recorded the harassment he received on the streets for daring to carry a silk umbrella: “Frenchman, why do you not get a coach, Monsieur?” After nearly 2,000 years of using capes, oiled cloaks, and mantles for protection against the rain, this new-fangled contraption was viewed with something approaching disbelief. Who did people think they were, to defy the very skies? To parade their frugality on the streets? Or, to take a slightly different view of it, to pretend to a luxury–sheltered transport–only available to the wealthy?

None are more eloquent on the subject of brollies than Charles Dickens. Dickens’s work is richly populated with umbrellas and umbrella-wielders. In The Violent Effigy: A Study of Dickens’ Imagination (1973), literary critic John Carey expounds on their role as social indicators: “Elaborately undignified, they immediately locate their owner in the lower class.” Sarah Gamp, the nurse in Dickens’s Martin Chuzzlewit (serialized from 1843 to 1844), is, although only a minor character in the story, arguably one of the best known. Her extraordinary brand of nursing–an admixture of sloth, greed, drunkenness, and extravagant self-admiration–is underscored throughout by her ever-present umbrella: “a species of gig umbrella; the latter article in colour like a faded leaf, except where a circular patch of lively blue had been dexterously let in at the top.” Like Mrs. Gamp herself, this umbrella is not known for its subtlety:

The umbrella . . . was particularly hard to be got rid of, and several times thrust out its battered brass nozzle from improper crevices and chinks, to the great terror of the other passengers. Indeed, in her intense anxiety to find a haven of refuge for this chattel, Mrs. Gamp so often moved it, in the course of five minutes, that it seemed not one umbrella but fifty.

In fact, one begins to suspect it of having designs on the good health of those nearby:

Tom, with Ruth upon his arm, stood looking down from the wharf, as nearly regardless as it was in the nature of flesh and blood to be, of an elderly lady behind him, who had brought a large umbrella with her, and didn’t know what to do with it. This tremendous instrument had a hooked handle; and its vicinity was first made known to him by a painful pressure on the windpipe, consequent upon its having caught him round the throat. Soon after disengaging himself with perfect good humour, he had a sensation of the ferule in his back; immediately afterwards, of the hook entangling his ankles; then of the umbrella generally, wandering about his hat, and flapping at it like a great bird; and, lastly, of a poke or thrust below the ribs, which gave him such exceeding anguish, that he could not refrain from turning around to offer a mild remonstrance.

It didn’t take long for “gamp” to enter the vernacular, not only as a byword for “umbrella” but for “nurse” as well: “two things,” as John Bowen notes in Dickens’s Umbrellas, “admitted to the bourgeois home that are meant to protect you from harm but which may in fact have the opposite effect. Like Robinson Crusoe, Mrs. Gamp leapt off of the page and into the vocabulary of the day.

A fascinating real-world example of a disruptive, disreputable brolly may be found in the figure of Theodora Grahn, a late 18th-century and almost undoubtedly transgender person who lived and dressed as a man. Theodora–the self-styled Baron de Verdion (1744–1802)–possessed an almost unquenchable appetite for both eating and drinking, and was described in Kirby’s Wonderful and Scientific Museum, or, Magazine of Remarkable Characters (a telling title in itself) as “extremely grotesque: from her large cocked hat and bagged hair, with her boots, cane, and umbrella, which she carried in all weathers. The latter of which she invariably carried in her hand, resting upon her back.”

As if the description wasn’t censorious enough, the brief biography from which it is drawn tells of a lifetime of struggles against men determined to reveal the baron’s “true” female sex: One attack was humiliating enough to drive Verdion to resettle in London from his native Berlin. As Crawford points out, in a period when umbrellas were more or less maligned, their ready association with such a radical (for the time) individual could hardly have improved the umbrella’s reputation in conservative British social circles.