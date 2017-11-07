The Surprisingly Smart Idea Behind The Silly Bus Startup Cabin

At first glance, it seems like classic Silicon Valley hubris. In the summer of 2017, two entrepreneurs raised $3.3 million for a “moving hotel” startup called Cabin that transports passengers between San Francisco and L.A. overnight.

Outside the Valley, people might refer to a similar disruptive innovation as–a bus.

An expensive one at that. Rides cost $85 to $115 each way. Hour-long flights between the two cities typically cost less.

But according to one of Cabin’s investors, the company signals a new way of thinking about getting from point A to point B–one that ties directly into the incoming wave of autonomous vehicles. While some look at Cabin and see a sleeper bus, Ann Miura-Ko, cofounder and partner of the venture capital firm Floodgate, sees the future of transportation.

Miura-Ko has a keen interest in the transportation industry. She founded Floodgate in 2008 and was one of the earliest investors in Lyft. When she made an investment in 2010, the company was still called Zimride and was focused on ride-sharing at universities. Today it has an $11 billion valuation and operates in more than 360 cities.

With Cabin, she has a similarly long-term vision. When people no longer need to focus their attention on driving in a car, they’re free to do a host of other things. The way cars are designed right now, the options for spending your time in the backseat are limited, mostly to what you can do on a screen (while in the driver’s seat, screens can be very distracting). But for Miura-Ko, that’s thinking too small. She envisions a transportation network where autonomous vehicles are specialized to enable certain experiences.

“They’re not just a bus in which people sleep to go from Santa Monica to San Francisco,” she says. “It is literally a hotel on wheels. There’s a lounge space, there are attendants, it is hospitality on wheels. If you can imagine, it could become a restaurant, a cafe, or a bar on wheels. My belief is that this is just the first iteration of that.”