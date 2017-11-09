How Do You Design UX For Someone Who’s Never Used A Computer?

Alissa Briggs is head of design at the construction industry startup PlanGrid . She spoke to Doreen Lorenzo for Designing Women , a series of interviews with brilliant women in the design industry.

Doreen Lorenzo: Tell us about the path you took to get to PlanGrid.

Alissa Briggs: I’ve always been interested in using design and technology to solve problems. My mom used to own a toy store that was focused on providing high-quality toys around a time when all these plastic, cheap toys were coming out. So I used to spend a lot of time in that store seeing how my mom was creating this great experience for people, and bringing in quality toys that would actually last for years and create great connections with the kids and the families who were playing with them. I did a lot of work to help her create a website and other things that would extend this experience into the digital realm. I started to get interested in how we use technology as this medium for creating emotional experiences and being utilitarian at the same time.

I worked at Intuit for a while, using technology to improve the lives of small business owners. Then I worked at a small social network startup where we were using technology to solve real-world problems, and so when I heard about PlanGrid and how they were using technology to solve the big, meaningful problem around how we build infrastructure and buildings, I was intrigued.

DL: What is PlanGrid, and who is using it?

AB: PlanGrid is construction productivity software that allows contractors and owners in commercial, heavy civil, and other industries to collaborate easily from their mobile devices and desktop, managing blueprints, specs, photos, RFIs, field reports, and punch lists. The user might be a building owner or developer, or designers and engineers, general contractors, and subcontractors. Then you have things like auditing and inspections. Then there’s the facilities and management of the building after it’s been built. There are many different types of people who are working on different aspects of that process, and they all have different needs. PlanGrid is used throughout that entire process.

What that means from an experience perspective is we need to design for both the guy who’s sitting in the office with his vision for what his building’s going to be, and the person who’s got the hard hat and work boots on and is needing to reference the plans throughout.