How One ER Handled Hundreds Of Las Vegas Shooting Victims At Once

The phrase “service design” usually conjures up images of safe, trivial spaces like mall kiosks and Starbucks counters. But some services are literally matters of life and death—and they must be designed, too.

Case in point: on the night of October 1, Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers in Las Vegas, killing 58 and injuring hundreds more. Those wounded people all had to go somewhere—fast—or else they’d die too. More than 200 of them went to Sunrise Hospital, where Dr. Kevin Menes was the attending physician in charge. Emergency rooms are already designed for a specific kind of “service:” triaging, stabilizing, and resuscitating people in medical distress.

But Sunrise wasn’t designed to accommodate a wave of gunshot victims all at once. Menes had to design a system that could, on top of the one he had. In a riveting first-person account published in Emergency Physicians Monthly, he breaks down how he and his team did it.

Preparing for the unthinkable

Every ER doctor ends up improvising under pressure, but this wasn’t the kind of situation anyone would’ve been able to just wing it through. Luckily Menes didn’t have to: he’d had prior experience supporting a local SWAT team, which had inspired him to think out in advance how he’d respond to a “mass casualty incident,” or MCI. “For years I had been planning how I would handle a MCI, but I rarely shared it because people might think I was crazy,” he told EP Monthly.

The plan, he says, “was all about flow:” maintaining movement of patients and doctors between the ambulances and the ER, within the ER itself, and from the ER to the operating rooms. This required Menes to know in advance how he planned to use the ER’s limited physical space.

One tactic Menes took was to put one part of the ER—Station 3—totally off limits to incoming patients. With victims arriving “four to a car” to a facility with limited beds, this might not seem to make sense. But Station 3 only had “death beds” in it–isolated rooms with doors and no clear line of sight to the nurse’s desk. Menes decided that using these beds would cause more of a potentially deadly disruption to his “flow” than avoiding them altogether. “In my mind, that was the worst place to put any of these traumas, so I told the nurses to not put anybody into those rooms,” he tells Emergency Physicians Monthly.

Tweaking the tags

Menes had to get his team up to speed quickly on how he wanted to use the space, and also update other doctors and nurses who arrived later in the night to help. As usual, he triaged victims by “tag”—red, yellow, and green—signifying how severe their injuries were and how likely they were to die within the next hour (or few minutes). But he also relied heavily on an intermediate zone called the “Orange tag,” which corresponded to victims who were critically injured and likely to crash at any moment—red tags, essentially—but hadn’t done so yet. With so many victims to handle, this extra tier made it easier to focus on true red tags while also keeping “a very close eye” on the next wave of orange patients who’d soon join their ranks.