3 Startups Designing Pollution Masks For The Coming Ecopocalypse

Air pollution causes millions of deaths per year, and 92% of cities around the world fail to meet the World Health Organization’s air quality safety guidelines . With a health crisis seeping into the world’s lungs, a group of companies is trying to address it by providing high-quality pollution masks that are stylish enough to match your scarf and hat. A far cry from your average paper surgeon’s mask, these masks use premium materials like merino wool and even silver to filter out even the smallest, most dangerous airborne particulates–while acting like a brand new type of accessory for your face.

There’s a proven market for these types of masks in Asia. In the last few days alone, the air quality in New Delhi, India, has been so horrendous it caused 6,000 schools to close, with air quality levels at 40 times the WHO’s recommended levels. When the air is that bad, wearing masks is a health necessity if you want to go outside at all. That’s resulted in it being normal–and even trendy— to wear surgical masks out and about in some Asian countries. In the last few years, designers have begun to create higher-quality, more fashionable masks, too.

Meanwhile, air pollution in the U.S. kills thousands of people annually, and caused about 500,00 early deaths in Europe in 2014 alone. As mask startups begin to expand, they’re turning their eyes toward the American and European market, where you rarely see people wearing masks outside, even if pollution levels aren’t safe. How do you convince this new market to wear pollution masks when they don’t necessarily perceive there’s a pollution problem in the first place?

“We feel that it’s an important education process,” says Bruce Lorange, the cofounder and CEO of the San Francisco and Salt Lake City-based company 02Today. “It’s a global issue that a lot of people assumed was an Asian city problem.”

More Pollution, More Disasters

Lorange started 02Today in early 2016 after spending several years living in Asia. He realized that there was a gap in the mask market for something that didn’t sacrifice style over function. “Until recently, wearing a mask means you stepped out of a hospital or a horror movie,” he says. “They were either industrial and not made for the purpose of outdoor air pollution, or they were scary looking.”

He teamed up with the Dutch product designer Marcel Wanders and together they concocted a soft mask made almost entirely of merino wool sourced from New Zealand. Why wool? It’s breathable and anti-microbial, plus it regulates temperature well enough that your chin doesn’t sweat when you wear it. The mask itself is composed of two thin layers of merino wool, which create an electrostatically charged filter that attracts and captures pollutants–no chemicals or fancy technology needed.

The 02Today masks are available online for $30 each (though they’re currently sold out). That’s certainly pricey, especially given that you can only wear them for 15 to 45 days, depending on how bad the pollution is. Lorange defends the price by pointing to the quality of materials that go into each mask–it passed an international standard test confirming that it blocks 97% of airborne particulates and a test by Nelson Laboratories for Bacteria Filtration Efficiency ensuring it blocks 99.99% of bacteria.