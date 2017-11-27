The Architecture Of 21st-Century Intelligence

To anyone who doesn’t know what its name stands for, the ICC’s new 40-acre campus might look like a university or new tech office. It features a striking matte copper–clad building with floor-to-ceiling glass walls. Inside, there are multiple communal lounges where employees can work, a cafeteria where they can get lunch, and a fitness center where they can stretch their legs. A 500-person auditorium accommodates large gatherings and there’s a courtyard for getting a bit of fresh air.

But this isn’t a startup’s office or school. “ICC” stands for Intelligence Community Campus. The new face of intelligence architecture is here–and it’s as familiar as it is novel.

When you think of the architecture of intelligence agencies, the operative word that comes to mind is “defense.” Structures like the Pentagon, the J. Edgar Hoover Building, where the FBI is headquartered, and the George Bush Center for Intelligence, where the CIA is based, are all hulking, monolithic, and imposing structures. Their architecture intentionally evokes mystery and insularity–there’s sensitive, covert work going on inside these buildings that no one else is privy to.

When James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, commissioned the Leo A Daly–designed facility in Bethesda, Maryland, in 2012, one of his desires was to move away from the 20th-century notion of what an intelligence agency looks like architecturally. That shift stems from a new organizational structure, a new philosophy of intelligence operations, and the changing nature of security threats facing the United States in the 21st century–away from physical intelligence threats and towards cybersecurity. Those changes are articulated through the architecture of the ICC; at the same time, just because the intelligence agencies of today are building more thoughtful, open, and transparent buildings doesn’t mean they’re transparent in the ways that will matter to all of us.

The United States currently has over a dozen intelligence agencies, each of which typically works in its own silo. The lack of inter-agency cooperation leads some to believe that there are blind spots in national security, and both Clapper and Congress wanted the agencies to collaborate more effectively. In order to achieve this, they needed a new facility that could support this new way of working–and the architects at Leo A Daly borrowed techniques from other building types to support the mission.

“It really is more like a university campus environment,” Andrew Graham, the project’s senior architect, says. “You have public areas for informal gathering and exchange of ideas . . . The building and the lobbies have transparency and that’s somewhat of a metaphor for the agencies as well.”

The buildings are still highly secure and still contain safeguards to protect sensitive information and operations physically and digitally, the specifics of which the architects could not disclose. But in addition to those requirements–which have been around for years–there were two new priorities: quality of life for workers and sustainability. “The client competes with a lot of other [agencies] for workers, and it was important to attract and retain the best talent,” Tim Duffy, director of technical services at Leo A Daly, says. “That was a driver in them wanting to create an excellent workspace.”