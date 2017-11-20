The Culture War Being Fought Over Tomorrow’s Libraries

New York City’s most iconic library is set to receive a $317 million makeover. The Dutch architecture firm Mecanoo and New York and D.C. firm Beyer Blinder Belle will overhaul the landmarked Stephen A. Schwarzman Building–the Beaux Arts masterpiece located on Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street and famous for its sweeping outdoor staircase and lion statues–to add 20% more space for public exhibitions, research, and educational programs. The project, scheduled for completion in 2021, is emblematic of a broader transformation of libraries from bastions of public knowledge into fun houses–for better or worse, depending on who you ask.

“For over a century, the Schwarzman Building has been a beacon of open access to information and a tireless preservationist of the world’s knowledge,” New York Public Library president Tony Marx said in a news release. “We have a responsibility to preserve its architectural wonder and its role as an important civic space, while also preparing it for the future, and another century of best serving the public. We believe this plan does just that.”

The plan, on its surface, promises more public access, more knowledge, and more education. One glaring omission? Books. “[T]he Master Plan does not include a definitive plan for the central stacks,” the release admits. Since 2013, the library’s special collections–the NYPL’s crown jewels–have been tucked away in a special storage facility since the conditions in the space are now too harsh for the fragile tomes. In their stead are circulating books from the nearby Mid-Manhattan branch, which is undergoing its own $200 million renovation.

The NYPL’s renovation of the Schwartzman building has been embroiled in controversy for years. In 2008, the organization hired Foster + Partners to come up with a plan to make the flagship location more open to the public and relevant in the digital era. In 2012, the architects unveiled their plan to reconfigure the interiors and add more reading room space, which would have required moving books to a New Jersey storage facility due to space constraints. The idea caused an outrage among library advocates, and though the library paid Foster $9 million for his work, it buckled to pressure and scrapped the plan in 2014.

This new plan–though still incomplete–is somewhat of a compromise between advocates of the printed word and new media advocates on what a library should be in 2017.

The public library is a truly modern construct. Before the 1800s, most libraries were privately owned or accessible only through paid memberships. But as public knowledge–as gained by accessing information in books–became an important yardstick for a democratic society, public libraries flourished in the 19th century. Cities commissioned tremendous buildings to house this knowledge and keep it safe–and accessible–for generations.

Now, libraries are evolving along with the digital era. As more information becomes digitally accessible, a physical book repository is somewhat obsolete for many users. Stack after stack of books isn’t as engaging as an interpretive exhibition or multimedia experience. Libraries still offer a critical public service and space, and they’re evolving to become the living rooms of some cities. After a Kansas library renovated to include gaming rooms for teens and a coffee bar, visitors jumped 55%. But while libraries should evolve with the changing needs of society, is their core mission–to make knowledge more accessible–fading away?