How Ferrari Built A Cult Following Through Design

You might never encounter a Ferrari in person in your entire life–let alone sit behind the wheel of one–yet you know exactly what the car symbolizes. Beauty, desire, luxury, excitement. What began in the 1940s as an eccentric man’s racing enterprise has since evolved into a lifestyle. You can buy hats, jackets, backpacks, and shoes emblazoned with Ferrari’s iconic prancing horse logo ; visit theme parks where the roller coasters and go-carts riff on Ferrari Formula 1 race cars; read a magazine dedicated to the cult of Ferrari. How did Ferrari build such a salient brand?

“The branding and the reputation comes from the quality of the product,” says Andrew Nahum, a curator of Ferrari: Under the Skin, a new exhibition at the Design Museum, in London, that unpacks automaker’s legacy. “They can do that because the quality of the product and the continuity and history of it. It’s a super-car like no other, really.”

But a good product alone doesn’t create a legendary company. It’s a combination of vision, execution, and knowing how to cultivate a legacy while always looking forward.

A Founder Like No Other

Enzo Ferrari founded his race car manufacturing outfit in 1947, but the company’s origin story starts years earlier. In 1929, Ferrari (who was 31 at the time and an established race car driver) founded Scuderia Ferrari, which bought and raced high-performance cars. He was always concerned with what would enable him to win. Eventually, he decided that to have an edge he’d have to build and design his cars from scratch, starting from the engine.

“His single-mindedness is purposeful and his intention to win races, above all else, is what made the company and drove its engineering objectives,” Nahum says.” Enzo was a charismatic, enigmatic, difficult, sometimes charming, and unique individual. The comparison he brings to mind is Steve Jobs. He was not a consensual manager. He wasn’t asking what people wanted him to do. He wasn’t doing market research. He was animated by his own sense and his own spirit. He was a creative in a way, though he didn’t do the designing himself. Like Steve Jobs, he had an ideal.”

This ideal was to build a high-performance machine and it began with the engine. “I don’t sell cars, I sell engines,” Ferrari once said. “The cars I throw in for free, since something has to hold the engine in.” The statement is hyperbole since the design of Ferrari’s auto bodies is instrumental in how the car drives.

Science Meets Sculpture

There’s an unmistakable look to Ferarri’s cars today, and every contour serves a deliberate, purposeful function to route air around the car and improve performance. The designers are looking for ways to push the car to the ground and make it more stable.