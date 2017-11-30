The Future Of The New York Region Lies In Rethinking Government Itself

America the late 1920s was in flux. As the Regional Plan Association explains , coastal cities like New York were growing rapidly. Transit technology was changing how people lived and worked. The booming stock market was a few steps from its infamous collapse. Amidst all this change, inequality was roiling in cities. In America’s biggest urban region–shared by New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut–a new group of stakeholders was anticipating its explosive growth and plotting its first “regional plan” to shape the way it would boom over the coming decades. Their report, released in 1929, did end up shaping the region . As the RPA points out, the plan gave FDR a blueprint for which public works to implement during the Great Depression, including bridges and airports. It created the port system that would undergird the post-War consumer boom. It even published the very first regional map.

Today, the Regional Plan Association published The Fourth Plan, following a second plan in the ’60s and a third in the ’90s. And though it’s easy to see echoes of the first plan and its tumultuous age in the document, it’s also unique. Because unlike the last three regional plans, the nonprofit’s latest plan contains a revelation: that moving the country’s most populous region forward isn’t just a matter of proposing infrastructure projects or planning its next generation of transit. It’s now a matter of redesigning the government itself.

“Most of the public institutions that govern the region were established in a different era,” the plan’s authors explain. For instance, the subway system is near collapsing with outdated technology and debt–and the institutions that control it are unable to “properly invest [in] and upgrade” it. Meanwhile, hundreds of individual stakeholder groups across the region make decisions about taxes, schools, and land use, making it nearly impossible to enact reform. There’s no commission or agency in charge of tackling climate change across the region.

We can come up with plans and designs until we’re blue in the face, the authors seem to say, but without rethinking the institutions that fund and control our cities, nothing will happen. “The most distressing thing we heard time and again was that many believed that these and many other problems were just too big to be solved,” they recall about their five years of research. It’s time, they conclude later, to “reassess fundamental assumptions about public institutions.”

So what would that look like? In addition to overhauling the region’s approach to affordable housing and transit, stamping out inequalities in terms of taxing and land use, and engaging the public in policy planning on the local level, here are three proposals from the plan’s section on governance.

The Problem: No One’s In Charge Of Planning (Or Paying) For Climate Change

With many municipalities, rules, mayors, and other stakeholders involved in planning resilience across the region, “fragmented governance makes it nearly impossible to address the effects of climate change in a comprehensive and effective way.” The plan proposes many radical changes in the face of climate change–including the creation of a “climate change national park” in New Jersey’s Meadowlands–but it also contains some governance-oriented ideas.

For instance, it suggests creating a Regional Coastal Commission to plan and fund climate change adaptation projects across the region. The commission would operate across all three states, coordinating across dozens of groups and agencies, including elected officials and scientists alike.