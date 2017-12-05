Ikea Wants To Know If You’d Ever Share Your Bathroom

Ikea is one of those companies that’s so ubiquitous, buying its products are a rite of passage: You move into an apartment, purchase your first Ikea furniture, and get into your first major fight with your partner .

But that might not always be the case. Cities are growing and living spaces are shrinking. Perhaps in the future, people won’t buy their very own Hemnes bed and Billy bookshelf. Instead, they’ll move into communal homes where furniture is passed down from former residents to new ones–something that’s already happening. With the number of people buying homes on the decline, coliving houses are springing up in metropolitan areas all over the world, from New York and San Francisco to Amsterdam and Tokyo.

And Ikea is trying to find out what this trend toward coliving–where strangers live together and share common spaces (even bathrooms)–might mean for its business.

To do so, Space10, the company’s future living research lab, has created a survey to gather information about how people today think about coliving. Designed by the New York-based firm Anton & Irene, the survey–called Shared House 2030–presents itself as an “application” for a coliving house in 2030. You input your preferences–what size of house you’d want, whether the house should be furnished, what kinds of people should live there–like you might if searching for an actual shared house to live in. Then the survey shows you how other people responded.

But it’s a rather untraditional survey–and has a backstory of its own, separate from Ikea. In 2016, the interaction designer Irene Pereyra of Anton & Irene created an interactive online documentary about her experience growing up in a coliving house called Kollontai in Amsterdam. At the end of the documentary, in which she interviews her mother and other members of the house and reflects on her own experience, the website poses a question that doesn’t feel like a survey at all, asking what you would be willing to share in a coliving situation: Work space? Washing machine? Garden? Internet?Shower? Toilet?

Pereyra says that Space10 reached out to her after the project went viral and commissioned the Shared House 2030 project, making the Ikea survey something of a sequel to the original documentary. The two share the same aesthetic, which Pereyra says is inspired by classic 1980s Dutch graphic design and a board game she used to play as a child.

The survey itself looks almost like a game board, with each topic given its own graphic symbol that is colored in once you answer the question. And the playful, sticky interaction design has paid off–Pereyra says that of all the site’s visitors, about 64% of them have completed the survey. That’s high, considering that the average response rate for email surveys is only 25%, and that’s coming directly to your inbox.