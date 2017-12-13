This Designer Quit His Federal Job. Now He’s Working To Elect More Women

If we want a progressive political agenda–or at least presidents who don’t brag about sexually assaulting women–the only cure to this horrible cultural moment of Roy Moores and Harvey Weinsteins may be surprisingly obvious: We need more women in political power. And we need good design to help get them there.

A new initiative called Project 100, cofounded by designer Eduardo Ortiz, wants to balance the gender count of Congress with a simple website.

After Trump won the election, Eduardo Ortiz found himself in a difficult position. He worked in a relatively senior post for the United States Digital Service, a group born from the Obama administration that was meant to modernize government forms, websites, and IT. An ex-Marine, he was able to simplify the hoops immigrants had to jump through to become citizens.

It was important work, and despite Trump’s tendency to attempt to undo just about everything Obama put into place, Ortiz’s initiatives had remained untouched, he told me when we met last spring in D.C. The administration had been downright supportive of the USDS’s work, and he was afraid to jeopardize the jobs of over 100 of his colleagues by vocalizing his criticisms.

This left Ortiz gritting his teeth through the Muslim ban and the attempts at repealing Obamacare. He typed at his keyboard, and waved his mouse, with only the slightest of betrayals: On his wrist, he had RESIST tattooed in all caps.

Ortiz didn’t make it a year before he resigned his post and walked away from the Trump government. “The red line for me was the whole denunciation of DACA, and the defense of Dreamers,” he says. “That was it.” A naturalized citizen himself, Ortiz had immigrated to the U.S. in 2004 from the Dominican Republic to find incredible success in the States. No doubt, he took this particular insult personally.

So Ortiz quit his job. He began consulting to make a living. And he also cofounded a new site called Project 100. Its goal? To get 100 progressive women into Congress by the year 2020 (which happens to not just be an important election year, but the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage). “We’re currently at 78, so we’re calling for a 22-seat gain over two election cycles,” says cofounder and executive director Danielle Gram. “This is ambitious, achievable, and the kind of bold change Americans are hungry to see. If we achieved this, women’s representation in Congress would go from a paltry 20% to 23%.” A huge gain? In sheer numbers, maybe not. But it would achieve over 10% growth in just a few years. And it would buck a political system that still favors old money over new ideas.