Tech Has A Diversity Problem–So This Designer Went To Kentucky

That is, until she became member of the Appalachian Graphic Design Fellowship Program through her high school. The program, spearheaded by design luminary and head of computational design and inclusion at Automattic, John Maeda, aims to expose high school students in Kentucky to design as a career path while showing them the possibilities of remote work. The students were able to interview high-profile designers like Michael Bierut, Marian Bantjes, and Minchaya Chayosumrit, as well as Automattic designers, to learn about their jobs in graphic design.

Technology and design have a diversity problem–mostly, a lack of women and racial minorities. But there are other kinds of diversity that these industries lack: geographic and cultural. Design firms and technology firms are heavily concentrated in cities on the west and east coasts, particularly in San Francisco, L.A., and New York, limiting job opportunities to those who have the resources to move to, and live in, such expensive metropolises. And with so many designers living in urban centers, few have the perspective that comes from living in rural areas.

As the head of design and inclusion for Automattic, which runs WordPress.com, one of Maeda’s charges is to ensure that the company does have a diverse workforce. And because WordPress’s growth depends upon people creating websites, the company has to reach people who may not have thought about making a site for their small business or expressing themselves online.

Maeda’s idea for the project, called A3, originated when the designer went to West Virginia as part of former U.S. CTO Meg Smith’s Tech Jobs Tour, which aims to bring technical jobs to the country outside of the coasts. One motivation: “How could we really as a tech company engage more populations that fall outside the normal Silicon Valley culture?” Maeda says.

At the event, Maeda met David Gibson, the superintendent of the Paintsville school district. “He had this idea that the company I’m at, Automattic, which is all remote, that people could be in Paintsville and get a full-time job without leaving the area,” Maeda says. “A lightbulb went off, that my kids could do that, and live where their families have lived for generations, and still have an income and benefits.”

But there aren’t just implications for a region that has suffered from economic woes. The initiative also could open students’ minds to the possibilities of the internet–whether they choose to stay in Paintsville or not. “I think one of the things that John’s doing through this initiative and others like this one is trying to dismantle the economic and cultural barriers that have come up–particularly the cultural ones,” says Michael Bierut. “Culturally, [it’s] the idea that you have access to the internet and access to the tools that put the means of communication in your own hands. I think the goal of the project is to let students in Kentucky understand that they can have a voice as prominent as anyone else on the internet.”