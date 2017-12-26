The Biggest, Baddest Hardware Failures of 2017

Like just about everything else that happened this year, technology in 2017 was a complete mess, from Equifax’s total incompetence to Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube sucking up advertising money from bad people, to the FCC’s Ajit Pai obeying his telco masters and killing your internet rights. And when it came to hardware design, there were screw-ups galore, too. Here are a few of the biggest.

The product–a U-shaped vibrator designed to be used alone or during intercourse to stimulate a woman’s clitoris and G-Spot–allows partners to control the device through a smartphone app, either locally or remotely via the internet. The problem was that the app and the connection weren’t secure. Two hackers, known as “goldfisk” and “follower,” exposed the problem at the Def Con 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada, demonstrating how to easily take control of the vibrator. According to the hackers’ talk, this left We-Vibe’s users wide open to “unwanted activation” and “sexual assault.” The failure here wasn’t just that the company did a terrible job protecting its consumers, but it was actively violating their privacy by collecting information about their sexual activities, including vibration patterns, intensity, and temperature. Kodak’s failed return to photography The saddest product failure of 2017 was the return of a classic icon: Kodak. The company, which came out of bankruptcy in 2013 after selling half a billion dollars in patents, attempted a comeback with a camera phone designed for photo fans who wanted more than what you’d find in a typical smartphone camera. The Kodak Ektra featured a dedicated 21 megapixel, optically stabilized, high-speed sensor that dwarfed the typical 12-megapixel sensors in current cells, and it looked pretty too, with a cool retro design that recalled the company’s old film cameras. Even its name echoed of one of the company’s old glories–the famous Ektachrome high-speed color film that defined the feel of legendary magazines like National Geographic. I wanted one. I’m glad I never got it. According to critics, the Ektra’s physical build was poor, the camera sensor and software was laggy, and it produced lousy photos and video. What’s more, its Android operating system was outdated and the entire package simply wasn’t worth the $500 price tag. As CNET put it, “Kodak should have never made this phone.” Smart locks and dumb automatic updates This one is a doozy: smart locks that won’t let people into their houses. In yet another demonstration of how the internet of things can go really wrong–and how automatic over-the-air software updates can render products useless–a “small subset” of Lockstate 6i smart locks were rendered useless after an over-the-air update. The company, which incidentally is recommended by Airbnb, publicly announced that it “immediately contacted each and every customer that was affected and we are working to get all affected locks back online.” Just one problem: the locks required a hard reset, so users had to send their locks back to the company and wait for the fixed unit.

