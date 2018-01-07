L’Oreal’s Ingenious Nail Art Detects Harmful UV Rays

Just about every wearable has the same flaw: The battery doesn’t last. Batteries simply aren’t powerful enough to enable the design of a svelte Apple Watch that can run for more than a day between charges . That might be fine for a single prized object on your wrist, but it can’t possibly scale to the industry’s visions of smart clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

The UV Sense, however, is a wearable designed around an amazing premise. You never charge it, and there’s no battery inside. It sticks right to your body and runs for up to four weeks, powered by the same entity it’s sensing: sunlight.

Developed by L’Oreal in conjunction with the wearable tech company MC10 and the design studio Fuseproject, the UV Sense sticks onto a nail like a nail applique, and it measures the UV rays that your body is being subjected to at any given moment. To read this exposure data, you sync the Sense with your smartphone to via NFC (near field communication) technology, the same thing used for those tap-and-go smartphone payments. The product’s digital interface will be shown at another data.

L’Oreal released its first UV-tracking patch in 2016. It was the size of a Band-aid. It turned from white to blue over time, and to track exact UV exposure, you had to photograph it with your phone. L’Oreal gave out one million free skin sensors it sent out to dozens of countries across the globe.

The UV Sense is smaller and more mindless to operate. From a technological stance, the UV Sense is built from almost nothing. It’s literally three components embedded in a drop of polymer: a sensor, a capacitor, and an antenna. The energy inside UV rays naturally activate the sensor, and their measurements are saved inside the capacitor. (Yes, capacitors store energy much like batteries, but rather than using chemicals to do so, they trap electric fields. The tradeoff is that capacitors can’t store much energy at all, but that’s not a problem for the low wattage of the UV Sense.) The antenna then transmits data to the smartphone–actually drawing its power from the smartphone’s radio signal itself.

Of course, the technology was only part of the challenge in building the UV Sense. It also required a sleek user experience and industrial design, which fell to Yves Béhar’s team at Fuseproject.

“We always imagine the time when technology would be more discrete,” says Béhar, who has worked on landmark wearable electronics like the Jawbone Up. “And we’re definitely a few steps further with UV Sense, as far as being that tiny.”