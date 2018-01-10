Skagen’s New Smartwatch Is Just As Tastefully Minimal As You’d Expect

Skagen watches are prized for their Spartan, Danish design: a circle, a strap, and not too much more. Now the company is debuting its first full LCD smartwatch called the Falster , starting at $275 in finishes like steel and rose gold–and its minimalism has remained right on brand.

In fact, Skagen, which was acquired by Fossil in 2012, has several smartwatches on the market. But those feature mechanical affordances and only bare-bones functionality like vibrating notifications. Meanwhile, the new Falster is a full-fledged Android Wear product, with a touch screen that lets you swipe and tap your way through things like messages, music, and activity tracking data. Since it runs Android Wear, it also has interchangeable watch faces, four of which are exclusive to this device.

Smartwatches haven’t lived up to the hype that the Apple Watch promised–and companies like Fossil have actually foundered a bit as smart functionality has failed to invigorate sales. Yet the watch market seems to be slowly morphing into the smartwatch market all the same. And if you’re in the market for a smartwatch, you could do a whole lot worse than this Skagen on your wrist.MW