The Internet Is In Love With Google’s Fine Art Selfie-Matching App

Last month, the Google Arts & Culture app released an experimental new feature that uses machine learning to match your selfies to famous paintings. After percolating for a few weeks, the feature took the internet by storm over the weekend, with many thousands of people sharing their results online.

The tool is built on top of the vast archive of digitized art that Google Arts & Culture has created over the last seven years by partnering with art institutions and museums around the world. It uses facial recognition to create a biometric fingerprint of your facial features, then compares it to the more than 70,000 works in the app’s database. The tool is AI at work–designed to show off both the Arts & Culture project’s mission of making art more accessible and Google’s machine learning technology. The company includes a disclaimer that it won’t use the data from your selfie, nor will it store the photo beyond the time it takes to find a matching painting.

Some people were thrilled with the results of the app, which asks you to take a photo of yourself and the presents a series of comparable painted people, along with the percentage match.

Torn between which one I think is better likeness with the Google Arts and Culture app. pic.twitter.com/uSw8RmOip8 — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) January 13, 2018

But for others, the app presented some rather horrifying results, making it more amusing than accurate. What’s particularly entertaining when looking at other people’s results is seeing bits of the algorithm’s logic–even when the two images truly don’t look alike. In this photo, a woman with curly hair and arched eyebrows matches with a wig-wearing man with similarly arched eyebrows.

Honestly fuuuuuuuck google arts and culture pic.twitter.com/8W4gLO48PJ — Linz (@LinzElah) January 14, 2018