The Fraught History Of America’s Most Pervasive Brand

Images of American Indians are everywhere in modern American life. That ubiquity is the subject of a new exhibition called Americans at the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., and an online version of the show. With almost 350 artifacts that stretch across three centuries of history, the show has a poignant message: Though imagery featuring Indians is deeply embedded in American life, many of us scarcely notice it’s there. The exhibition is designed to help you look, but it also reveals how images of Indians, as conceived by white Americans, have become a branding tool in a culture that has systematically oppressed those same Indians.

American culture has used imagery of American Indians to symbolize authenticity in branding, or combativeness in sports and the military, even as it has subjugated real-life Indians throughout history. At its core, the artifacts in the exhibition reveal how Indians have become an integral part of the American brand itself–something that companies have been capitalizing on for decades.

“You brand yourself to add value to the product,” says Paul Chaat Smith, the exhibition’s curator. “What is the value that it adds? It’s integrity, authenticity, and a certain kind of Americanness. It’s what’s special about the U.S.”

Smith points out that Indians have always been part of how the country has defined itself. In the earliest days of colonial American history, Indians defined the borders of the growing colony; as early European Americans began to brutally murder them en masse, the U.S. was defined against them, articulated by Westerns and children’s games that always framed the battle as cowboys versus Indians. America’s romanticized and often deeply inaccurate depictions of Indians, particularly through the imagery and names of products, had firmly taken hold.

The exhibition itself is unlike any the museum has done before. Designed by the New York firm Studio Joseph, it has a wire trellis serving as a way to anchor all of the paper documents. A test Tomahawk missile hangs from the ceiling. And on one end of the room, the countless portrayals and discussions of American Indians in television shows and movies roll constantly on several screens that are broken up across the wall so that they fit into the trellis. “We wanted to make those images part of the section in a way that’s seamless. You’ll see an episode of South Park, or Morticia from The Addams Family, Kramer from Seinfeld,” Smith says. “We want [visitors] to think, why is that powerful, why is that so meaningful, why do so many of these reference Indians?”

Equally important is the online version of the show, where you can explore an interactive website that showcases many of the artifacts against a black backdrop similar to the actual exhibition’s trellis. The site was designed by Bluecadet, which also designed an interactive touch table for visitors to the museum, where they can learn more about different objects in the installation.