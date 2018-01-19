This Is The Best Design Job Listing We’ve Ever Seen

How do you coax quality graphic designers to apply for a job listing? The City of Los Angeles has a new strategy: Create a truly heinous poster advertising for the job. Any graphic designer worth their salt will undoubtedly feel moved to apply–if only to prevent the city from using Comic Sans ever again .

The job posting advertisement is a true masterpiece of bad design–and therein lies its brilliance. Its largest words were clearly scrawled using a cursor in Paint, with “Graphics [sic] Designer” in big, uneven letters, each of which is a different color of the rainbow. There is a strange cubic design on the advertisement’s left side that looks like it was created using Paint’s box drawing tool, and is again decked out in a rainbow of colors–though this rainbow doesn’t match the rainbow of the letters. The city seal is placed haphazardly to the side. But the true crowning detail of this masterpiece is the use of Comic Sans to spell out details like how and when to apply, and how much money the city is willing to pay for someone to please, please help it with its graphic design.

So far, the ad has been shared more than 9,000 times. Thousands of commenters are also offering their own critiques, ranging from “great use of interns” to “I don’t know who did this. But give that person the job because my god, you have a genius on your hands.” The person running the city’s account has just one regret, according to one of its comments on the post: “OH MY GOSH I FORGOT ABOUT PAPYRUS!!! UGHH THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN SO GOOD!!!”

In case you’re interested–and appreciate the city’s good sense of humor– there are more details about the position here.KS