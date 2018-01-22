The Best Women’s March Signs Were By Kids

On January 20, 2018, hundreds of thousands of people around the globe marched for women’s rights on the anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration. It was a moving follow-up to last year’s march, the biggest protest in U.S. history , which drew millions globally.

Besides the sheer number of people who attended, the most powerful part of the march was the signs–thousands of them. They’re homemade graphic design at its most powerful. This year, what really stuck out was the kids marching with their families. Their youthful resistance is a reminder of what we’re fighting for. Here are the best kids’ signs from the 2018 Women’s March.

This is what empowerment looks like! And this is Trump's worst nightmare!#WomensMarch2018#TheResistance pic.twitter.com/1P3t0o960e — Todd Matson (@twmentality1) January 21, 2018

Trump bit his tongue all weekend but that can only last so long. Between the#TrumpShutDown#WomensMarch2018

Missing Mar a Lago bash

Spoiled 1st anniversary … and his meds wearing off at 3:30 am… we should expect some classic #TrumpTwitterTourettes at about 6:15ish… amirite? pic.twitter.com/DpbDN8VY0Q — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 22, 2018