advertisement
advertisement

The Best Women’s March Signs Were By Kids

The youngsters protesting with their families were walking symbols of the movement’s future.

The Best Women’s March Signs Were By Kids
[Photo: Diego Diaz/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images]
By Katharine Schwab4 minute Read

On January 20, 2018, hundreds of thousands of people around the globe marched for women’s rights on the anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration. It was a moving follow-up to last year’s march, the biggest protest in U.S. history, which drew millions globally.

advertisement

Besides the sheer number of people who attended, the most powerful part of the march was the signs–thousands of them. They’re homemade graphic design at its most powerful. This year, what really stuck out was the kids marching with their families. Their youthful resistance is a reminder of what we’re fighting for. Here are the best kids’ signs from the 2018 Women’s March.

#signsofthetimes

A post shared by Jogpocalypse (@jogpocalypse) on

advertisement

advertisement

My kiddo @lilibug_from_china at the #womensmarch

A post shared by Travis Kowalski (@travis.at.komplexify) on

Today I March, In 8 Years I Vote: . – The 2nd Annual Women’s March this past Saturday in NYC was again invigorating, especially when you are surrounded by over 200,000 people who want democracy for all. It gave me hope that we are going to create a “blue wave”, and there were many signs to support that theme. There was an overwhelming affirmation to VOTE! That really is our only way out of this mess. . – But what I also noticed this time was the amount of young people who were participating. There seemed to be a youthful movement, parents taking their young children who are old enough to remember this moment. Old enough to understand why they were there or at least make a lasting impression. . – I began to think what would it have been like to participate in such an event at that age. It brought up the lyrics to that song “The Greatest Love Of All”: . – I believe that children are our future; Teach them well and let them lead the way. Show them all the beauty they possess inside. Give them a sense of pride, to make it easier; Let the children’s laughter remind us how we use to be. . – That’s what inspired this series. . – #resistance #womensmarchonnyc #womensmarch2018 #bhportdev @bheventspace #shadowandlight #streetphotography #nyshare #what_i_saw_in_nyc #nikonnofilter #nyc_explorers #nyc_instagram #goandcapturethelight #nyc_uncut #powertothepolls

A post shared by Susan Marie Patrick (@susanmarie.photo) on

Co.Design editor Suzanne LaBarre attended the Oakland march with her little one, Nora, who had this fantastic sign:

[Photo: Suzanne LaBarre]
Though the kids may have stolen the show, there were some grown-ups with some powerful signs as well.

FYI @womensmarch #womensmarchnyc #womensmarch2018 #equalpay #architecture

A post shared by Heather McKinstry (@heathermckinstry) on

advertisement

About the author

Katharine Schwab is an associate editor at Co.Design based in New York who covers technology, design, and culture.

More

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company