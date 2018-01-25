A Kitschy L.A. Icon Reinvents Itself (Cue The Millennial Pink)

A lot has changed since the grocery-chain Pink Dot opened in Los Angeles in 1987. The pioneering delivery service, once known for its polka-dotted fleet of Volkswagen Beetles, was the first and only grocery to deliver booze and cigarettes, in addition to, um, food, right to your door–making it a popular (and let’s be honest, sorta seedy) go-to for Angelenos in need of a late-night fix.

Over the years, the legacy company has managed to weather the Seamless and Minibar era–even after a rapid over-expansion and ill-fated partnership with the short-lived delivery startup kozmo.com nearly wiped it out during the dot-com bust of the 1990s. Now in its 30th year, Pink Dot has begun to roll out its next phase–and it has its sights set on a more affluent, culturally savvy millennial and gen-Z audience that wants Golden Grahams and small-batch coffee, too. So far, it’s been working: As of this month, the company reports sales have increased by 33% and web traffic has increased by over 50% since launching the rollout nine months ago.

Here’s how Pink Dot owner and CEO Sol Yamini and Raphael Farasat of the creative agency Truffl–who has since become an equity partner of the privately owned corporation–gave L.A.’s beloved institution a 360-rebrand that’s less bodega, and more boutique.

Catering to a millennial palate

The first thing to notice about the Pink Dot rebrand: a new scripted logo, and a palette of millennial pink and soft pastels to replace its previous cobalt-and-fuschia color scheme.

Never mind that Pink Dot was born in the ’80s, this new look is evocative of the sort of rosey, retro-chic Atomic era associated with the Hollywood Hills–midcentury modern meets Angelyne, aesthetically filtered to an Instagram-friendly lens.

Farasat’s team has applied the new look across the board, beginning with its website, to packaging, the store’s exterior signage–now a cool neon pink–and of course, Pink Dot’s Instagram account (@pinkdotla), which was scrubbed clean last June and is now exclusively a feed of Truffl’s art-directed photography. “Instagram is where the new customer lives and makes a lot of discoveries,” says Farasat. “From our research, we found that about 70% of our customers in Hollywood who are in the 18 to 35 age group make their purchasing decisions on Instagram–so we really invested in telling the new brand story through there.”

At its peak in the late ’90s, Pink Dot ran more than 36 locations throughout Southern California. By the time Yamini acquired the company in 2003, he closed down two of the remaining three to refocus his efforts on its flagship on Sunset Boulevard–a prime stretch of L.A. real estate–and with a partnership with Postmates making deliveries a more streamlined process, he and Farasat are set on making its singular brick-and-mortar presence a renewed IRL destination.